Steelers’ Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Jaylen Warren, C.J. Henderson DNP With New Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Per the team, five players didn’t practice today. Two of them are new to the week’s report as RB Jaylen Warren (back) and CB C.J. Henderson (neck) sat out due to injuries.

Also not practicing Thursday were EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee/rest), and DT Cam Heyward (rest).

After sitting out Wednesday, WR Van Jefferson (quad), RB Najee Harris (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (hamstring), and OG Isaac Seumalo (rest) practiced. Jefferson and Jackson were limited while Harris and Seumalo were full.

EDGE Nick Herbig practiced fully for the second-straight day. As did CB Cory Trice Jr. in his first practice back. The team initially excluded Trice’s name from the original injury report before updating it later Thursday afternoon.

Steelers’ Thursday Injury Report

Full

RB Najee Harris (ankle)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring)

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring)

Limited

WR Van Jefferson (quad)

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)

DNP

RB Jaylen Warren (back)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee/rest)

DT Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle)

CB C.J. Henderson (neck)

Seven players failed to practice Wednesday, five due to injury. Alex Highsmith will miss this week and likely additional time due to the ankle injury he suffered late in the Steelers’ win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday. Injuries have been an unfortunate theme of his season, Highsmith dealing with groin pulls and this ankle injury that’s cost him plenty of time.

Replacing Highsmith will likely be Herbig, who practiced in full for a second-straight day. They’re his first two full practices since injuring his hamstring in the third quarter of the Steelers Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With Preston Smith’s acquisition, Pittsburgh maintains a solid top-three group of outside linebackers.

Trice returned to practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3. The team opened his 21 day to-return window Thursday and he could be activated from injured reserve as soon as this weekend. Pittsburgh would need to make room on its 53-man roster for him, however.

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury and didn’t finish against the Commanders. But the team anticipates him starting opposite Joey Porter Jr. this weekend.

Jefferson returned after being held out Wednesday’s session with what the team reported as a hamstring injury. Today, the Steelers are listing him with a quad. Still seeing plenty of snaps last week, his role may decrease as Mike Williams ramps up. Jefferson has caught 14 passes this season and only gone over 30 receiving yards once in a game.

Harris is expected to play despite hurting his ankle in Week 10. He missed a handful of snaps but finished the game. Yet to miss a game in his NFL career, Mike Tomlin showed little concern over his availability during his Tuesday press conference. His return today obviously trends him in that direction.

Warren’s injury is worth watching and the Steelers’ running back room had just gotten fully healthy last week. Still, there’s been plenty of instances where players sit out Thursday and return Friday. Henderson’s status will also be monitored, though he has been a healthy scratch since being signed to the 53-man roster.

Pruitt seems likely to play, the team appearing to manage his practice workload after battling a knee injury earlier in the year. Heyward and Seumalo were two players who didn’t practice yesterday due to rest. They will suit up against Baltimore.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.