Steelers’ Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Seven Players Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Per the team, seven players did not practice Wednesday, including five due to injury. WR Van Jefferson (hamstring), RB Najee Harris (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (hamstring), EDGE Alex Highsmith (ankle), and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) sat out while DL Cam Heyward and OG Isaac Seumalo also were DNPs due to rest.

EDGE Nick Herbig practiced in full for the first time since suffering his hamstring injury.

Steelers’ Wednesday Injury Report

Full

EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring)

Limited

None

DNP

WR Van Jefferson (hamstring)

RB Najee Harris (ankle)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

DL Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (hamstring)

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin ruled Highsmith out with the ankle injury he suffered in the Steelers’ Sunday win over the Washington Commanders. Highsmith rolled his ankle late in the win and was spotted on crutches after the game. According to a social media post from his father, Highsmith suffered a low-ankle sprain and is expected to miss the next two to three games.

Herbig is set to help replace him. Out of the lineup since injuring his hamstring in Week 5, he practiced in limited capacity and was on the “doorstep” of returning last week, per Tomlin. But the team held him out another week. Now, he’s set to rejoin the lineup. T.J. Watt, Preston Smith, and Herbig will serve as the team’s top three outside linebackers.

Jackson didn’t finish Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury, but Tomlin was optimistic about his chances of playing against Baltimore. Per Mark Kaboly, Jackson’s MRI came back clean. Also battling a shoulder injury throughout the season, Jackson has been replaced by James Pierre mid-game on multiple occasions.

Harris briefly left the game with an ankle injury but returned to finish things out. He’s yet to miss a game in his NFL career and is unlikely to sit out this marquee matchup. Tomlin also expected Austin to play after exiting late in Sunday’s contest, leaving Mike Williams to catch the game-winning touchdown pass. The fact that Austin wasn’t listed on today’s report is a sure sign he’ll suit up against the Ravens.

Jefferson’s hamstring injury is news that hadn’t been reported or mentioned so far. He’ll be a name to watch throughout the week. Pruitt missed a month with a knee injury earlier in the year and popped up on the report late last week, though he still played against Washington. Pittsburgh is likely just managing his reps to get him healthy for the game.

The Steelers and Ravens kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.