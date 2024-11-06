Steelers-Commanders Week 10 Broadcast Available To Less Than Half The Country

The Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Washington Commanders is one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend with two of the most exciting teams in the league. The Commanders are the second-best team in the NFC with a 7-2 record while the Steelers are the third best in the AFC with a 6-2 record. The winner of this game will solidify themselves as a contender in the eyes of many. Somehow the TV coverage for the Steelers-Commanders game is only being shown to less than half the country, per 506 Sports.

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and the 5-4 Denver Broncos will receive the majority of coverage around the nation with the Steelers-Commanders dominating the south and the east coast. That is an AFC West rivalry game, so that partly makes sense, but the Steelers are one of the most popular teams in the country and the Commanders are the current media darling after far exceeding expectations with rookie first-round QB Jayden Daniels.

Both teams also made moves ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday to double down on their contender status this year. The Steelers added WR Mike Williams and OLB Preston Smith while the Commanders added Marshon Lattimore to bolster their secondary.

Lattimore may or may not be available for this game due to a hamstring injury that held him out of Week 9. Both Williams and Smith should be available for the Steelers. If Nick Herbig is unable to return from his hamstring injury this week, Smith might even see a handful of snaps right off the bat.

The Commanders currently boast the third-ranked total and scoring offense with 392.0 yards and 29.2 points per game. They are 14th in total defense with 326.3 yards allowed per game and 11th in scoring defense with 21.0 points allowed per game.

The Steelers are 19th in total offense with 328.1 yards per game and 13th in scoring with 23.4 points per game. They are ninth in total defense with 310.3 yards per game and second in scoring with just 14.9 points per game allowed.