Bill Cowher Believes Steelers-Commanders Will Be ‘Very Defining Game’ For Pittsburgh

Amidst the madness of the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers game may have been lost in the shuffle. However, don’t forget that they play one of the best teams in the NFL. The Washington Commanders are no joke, sitting at 7-2. Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher believes this game could be one of the most important of the season for both teams.

“Defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been solid,” Cowher said Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show. “T.J. Watt, his numbers may not be up there, but he has won more games in the fourth quarter with big plays.

“I think he’s still the Defensive Player of the Year when it’s all said and done. They’re solid in every phase. Their kicker is the best kicker in the game. But this will be a very defining game. Probably the toughest team they’ve faced all year.”

Cowher probably isn’t wrong. The Commanders have been on a different level this year. They made a slew of changes this offseason, and they’re already seeing results. Daniels, their rookie quarterback, is taking the league by storm. Their only losses came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 and the Baltimore Ravens in a close contest.

The Commanders are still young, and they aren’t perfect, but they’re going to give the Steelers a real fight. The Steelers have played some decent teams so far this year, but not a true powerhouse like the Commanders. They even added Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline. This game will serve as a good test to see if they can hang with the better teams in the league.

More importantly, this game could seriously influence their lead in the division. At the moment, they sit atop the AFC North, but the Baltimore Ravens are breathing down their necks. The Ravens managed to beat the Commanders, so for the Steelers to keep pace, they need to do the same thing.

Cowher bringing up Watt is important because he’s probably going to need to bring his best this week. Daniels has been great throwing the ball, but his mobility is an even greater danger. If the Steelers want to win, they’ll need to contain him. That’s easier said than done, but Watt is a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year for a reason.

This could be a statement game for the Steelers. Beating the Commanders would really help keep their momentum rolling as they look to play all of their divisional games. This upcoming stretch is going to challenge the Steelers, but they need to rise to the occasion. That starts with the Commanders.