Russell Wilson Thrilled To See George Pickens ‘Showing Up In Special Ways’

In the first two games of the Russell Wilson era for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the connection that the future Hall of Fame quarterback established with wide receiver George Pickens looked pretty special.

In Week 10 against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in a 28-27 win, that connection between Wilson and Pickens looks rather special once again.

Wilson hooked up with Pickens five times for 91 yards and a touchdown Sunday, hitting on some key plays in big spots to help the Steelers rally in the fourth quarter for the one-point win.

It was arguably one of Pickens’ best games of his career as the Steelers improved to 7-2. He made some great plays down the field, showed off his body control in the air, and made some plays along the sideline, ensuring he got two feet in for a big play. Since Wilson has stepped into the lineup, Pickens has taken off and gotten better and better.

“Special, one of the best receivers in the National Football League. Give him a chance, made a great play, tried to put in his vicinity. He does a great job of beating guys on routes, man,” Wilson said of Pickens, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “George is just, he’s been really showing up in special ways, man. I just got so much confidence in him, who he is, the competitor that he is. His practice habits have continued to grow and he’s just, he’s a warrior out there and it’s how he prepares.”

In the past, there were questions about Pickens’ practice habits, his ability to show up on time, and his overall level of effort play after play.

Since Wilson stepped into the starting lineup, a switch has seemingly been flipped with Pickens. He’s making plays, appears to have a great attitude, his effort isn’t in question, and he’s locked in.

Earlier in the year, Pickens told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he’s never had a leader offensively like Wilson, so that that mentorship between QB and WR appears to be paying off.

When Pickens is locked in, you get performances like the one he put up Sunday, showing off his body control in the air, twisting and turning on his 16-yard touchdown from Wilson to open the scoring. He showed off his body control and hand-eye coordination later in the game, too, getting two feet down on a great sideline throw from Wilson. He then showed his continued improvement as a yards-after-catch receiver on his 34-yard catch and run against the Commanders.

With things going well right now, hopefully Pickens can continue to show up in special ways for the Black and Gold, all while buying into the teachings of Wilson along the way.