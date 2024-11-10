Watch: George Pickens Makes Insane Catch For Steelers’ First Touchdown

George Pickens’ highlight reel is full of incredible, how-did-he-do that catches. But his grab for the first touchdown of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders is right up there with the best of them. Pickens got the Steelers on the board in spectacular fashion with this twisting grab for a 16-yard touchdown.

Even by Pickens’ standards, this one was impressive. The track, adjustment, reach, and catch.

After punting on their first possession, the Steelers effectively moved the ball on their second drive. Two Commanders flags helped, a pass interference against TE Pat Freiermuth and roughing the passer against QB Russell Wilson while the running game also got going.

Wilson has put the ball up for his receivers this season, allowing them to make plays. Pickens is one of the best contested/tough-catch players in the league and proved it again on that snag. Good pass protection gave Wilson time to make the throw, including nice blitz pickup by RB Cordarrelle Patterson. It’s his first game back since suffering an ankle injury in Week 4.

Pittsburgh is up 7-0 on Washington midway through the first quarter.