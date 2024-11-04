Payton Wilson ‘Humbled’ To Join Fellow Steelers Bill Cowher, Russell Wilson In NC State Ring Of Honor

He’s played just eight games as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rookie inside linebacker Payton Wilson is already joining rare air with other members of the franchise.

Granted, it’s North Carolina State history, but it’s still rather impressive and fitting that Wilson — a third-round pick at No. 98 overall out of North Carolina State — was inducted into the Wolfpack’s Ring of Honor Saturday against Stanford, joining Steelers Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cowher and current starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I’m just humbled. Can’t thank Jesus Christ enough of what he is done for me, given me this opportunity. Just like I said, it’s a full-circle moment, coming in when I was real young and then leaving, getting this honor is super cool. I can’t thank everyone enough. That’s been a part of it,” Wilson told reporters Saturday, according to video via The Wolfpacker on YouTube. “Yeah…it’s really cool ’cause the first three names up there right now are Bill Cowher, Russell Wilson and mine. And, you know, we all played for the Steelers, or coach for the Steelers or some part of the Steelers. So it’s cool. It’s super cool.”

Leaving his mark in @PackFootball history 🐺 Congratulations to Payton Wilson for being inducted into the NC State Football Ring of Honor! pic.twitter.com/7LvBRiVOMW — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 2, 2024

That is super cool, not only for Wilson himself, but for the Wolfpack program in general, especially having three links directly to the Steelers’ franchise, which is one of the most historic in NFL history.

Cowher set the standard, obviously. The Steelers Hall of Fame head coach played linebacker for North Carolina State from 1975-78 under the guidance of head coaches Lou Holtz and Bo Rein. While a member of the Wolfpack, Cowher had a standout career, eventually going undrafted and playing five seasons in the NFL. He went on to have quite the coaching career, eventually becoming the head coach of the Steelers in 1992 and holding that job through the 2006 season, winning Super Bowl XL and being inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020.

Cowher was inducted into North Carolina State’s Ring of Honor on Sept. 29, 2023.

Payton Wilson put up numbers very similar to Cowher during his career at North Carolina State and grew up idolizing and trying to play like Cowher, especiallyafter he got to North Carolina State. In his final season with the Wolfpack in 2023, Wilson had 138 total tackles (69 solo), 17.5 TFLs, six sacks, three interceptions, six passes defensed, one forced fumble, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Shortly after being drafted by the Steelers, Wilson called Cowher one of his idols, which was rather fitting. Not only does he get to play for the same franchise that Cowher helped lead to the mountain top, he has a place next to him forever on the Wolfpack’s Ring of Honor, which is rather remarkable to think about.

Same with Russell Wilson. He played three seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to Wisconsin for his final season, then becoming a third-round pick and going on to have a Hall of Fame-caliber career as a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

Full circle, indeed.