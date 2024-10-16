Depot After Dark: Wilson Going Into Ring Of Honor, Super Bowl 62 Location, Steelers Legends At RMU

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 15.

WILSON GOING INTO RING OF HONOR

Payton Wilson has done a great job as a rookie so far, holding his own in limited NFL action. However, it seems his accomplishments in college are going to be rewarded soon. According to Pack Pride on Twitter, Wilson will be inducted into North Carolina State’s Ring of Honor on November 2.

That works out perfectly for Wilson because the Steelers have a bye that week. Wilson was an incredible player in college, winning both the award for best linebacker in college football and the award for best overall defensive player. He definitely deserves this recognition.

Former Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson to be added to the NC State Ring of Honor on Nov. 2. Wilson and the Steelers will have a bye during that week. Wilson is currently fourth in tackles with Pittsburgh — one tackle ahead of TJ Watt. ✍️: https://t.co/FEc9JJFIA7 pic.twitter.com/wlnI5c1W2A — Pack Pride (@PackPride) October 15, 2024

SUPER BOWL 62 LOCATION

It’s always fun to see what city will host the Super Bowl. With their stadium not having a dome and the Super Bowl being played in the winter, it’s tough seeing Pittsburgh ever getting to host. This year, New Orleans will see Super Bowl 59 come to town. Now, we also know where Super Bowl 62 will take place.

According to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Twitter, Atlanta will host Super Bowl 62. It’s still a few years away, but perhaps the Steelers will compete in Atlanta at the end of the 2027 season. A lot can happen between now and then, so perhaps the Steelers will pull it off.

The @NFL has selected #Atlanta to host Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028! pic.twitter.com/yDC2DdSgdV — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) October 15, 2024

STEELERS LEGENDS AT RMU

Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger were crucial to the Steelers winning two Super Bowls in the 2000s. Keisel was a fierce defensive end, while Roethlisberger was the hotshot quarterback. They played different roles, but both are Steelers legends. This weekend, they’ll be appearing at a local college together, too.

According to RMU Men’s Hockey on Twitter, Keisel and Roethlisberger will be dropping the puck Saturday night for Robert Morris University’s home opener. That has to be awesome for players, students, and everyone involved with the game. It’s nice to see Keisel and Roethlisberger making the night special for a local school.