Mason McCormick Has Become ‘Finish King’ For Steelers’ O-Line, Says OC Arthur Smith

Mike Tomlin praised Mason McCormick, as well as the rest of the young offensive linemen, earlier in the season for their collective finish. That referred to both their ability to finish plays as well as their ability to finish games in the fourth quarter.

At the top of that list is rookie OG Mason McCormick.

“Mason [McCormick] is really coming along,” Steelers OC Arthur Smith said via Mark Kaboly on X. “Mason is kind of a finish king for us.”

After McCormick’s first career start, I highlighted his ability to finish in a film room. That was the number one thing that stuck out to me from his play. He played through the whistle and sustained his blocks until there was no doubt that the play was over.

That was before it was evident that McCormick would be a full-time starter. Left guard Isaac Seumalo was due to return from injury and right guard James Daniel hadn’t suffered his season-ending injury yet. Now that he is firmly entrenched as the starting right guard, McCormick has shown some solid progression over the course of six starts. It hasn’t been perfect, but he hasn’t allowed a single sack, and the team has leaned into using him as a pulling guard on power-running plays.

On 4th and 1 last Sunday, the Steelers had McCormick pull across the formation, and he created room for RB Jaylen Warren to punch it across for a conversion in the fourth quarter.

Gerry Dulac wrote in the preseason that McCormick’s mobility was better than expected. The Steelers like how he is able to move as a 6042, 309-pound guard. Pair that with his nasty demeanor and his “finish” on plays, and the Steelers got a good one along with Zach Frazier and some of the other young o-linemen.

They didn’t expect to need him this season, but McCormick has held up exceptionally well for a rookie fourth-round draft pick. The future looks bright for the Steelers’ offensive line, even if the attrition and youth has caused some up-and-down play for the whole group this season.