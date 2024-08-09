Mason McCormick’s Mobility Better Than Expected, Insider Says: ‘They Really Like This Guy’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2024 NFL Draft, the plan wasn’t to select three offensive linemen to address both the immediate needs and the needs for the foreseeable future, but that is exactly what ended up happening. Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier were selected in the first two rounds with hopes of upgrading the offensive line right away in 2024. And fourth-round OG Mason McCormick is just as crucial to the future of the unit.

Making the move from FCS program South Dakota State, McCormick is not expected to start as a rookie unless injuries force the matter, but he has every chance to earn the starting position next season when James Daniels departs in free agency.

“They really like this guy,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac said via the North Shore Drive podcast this morning. “He’s been very impressive. Played against little lesser competition in training camp, but he’s a tough guy. He moves better than they thought he did.

“Had a chance to talk with some of the coaches a little bit ago about McCormick and they thought he moved better than they saw on film…They asked him about it, and he said he played with some neck brace that made him look stiffer, and it kind of limited his ability to move.”

McCormick’s athletic profile definitely suggests a player who can move, but workout numbers don’t always translate onto the field. Here is his relative athletic score via Kent Lee Platte on X.

In the database of athletic scores, McCormick ranked 8th out of 1583 guard prospects since 1987 with a 9.96 out of 10. That being said, there was some clunkiness to his college tape, perhaps partially because of the neck brace that Dulac mentioned.

Mason McCormick was drafted in round 4 pick 119 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 8 out of 1583 OG from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/0Hznr8UFxd pic.twitter.com/MSIX78Dy4f — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2024

Maximizing his athletic profile would be a huge positive for a Steelers offensive line that is moving toward more outside zone run concepts that require linemen to reach block and move in space.

Mike Tomlin recently praised McCormick for adjusting to the level of competition moving after from the FCS to the NFL and said he has “gotten better in a hurry.” OT Dan Moore Jr. also praised him and said he “moves like a vet.”

Many reports paint the picture that the Steelers found themselves a future starter along the offensive line, and maybe one who can be an impact player for the offense. He will likely have an entire year to adjust and learn before called upon, which should only be positive for his development to hit the ground running when he is eventually needed.