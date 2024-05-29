‘He Moves Like A Vet’: Mason McCormick Receives Praise From Dan Moore Jr.

Mike Tomlin has made it no secret who he thinks wins football games in today’s NFL. The big guys. The Steelers have put their money and draft picks where their mouth is over the last few years as well. They’ve spent back-to-back first-round picks on offensive linemen in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, and in 2023, they didn’t stop in the first. They added Zach Frazier in the second, and Mason McCormick in the fourth, filling their hole at center with Frazier, and added some depth all across the line in McCormick.

McCormick was a surprising pick, considering the Steelers have solid guard play in James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo and didn’t have a glaring need at the position. But Tomlin again showed his faith in his philosophy of investing in the big guys and wanted the depth at the offensive line.

Early in OTAs, McCormick impressed his Steeler teammates, especially Dan Moore Jr. Moore, who shared his praise for McCormick via a team-provided video.

“I think Mason is gonna be a really good player. I think he’s got some good tools.” Moore noted. “He’s football smart. You can just tell he kind of moves like a vet just with his routine and everything.”

Mason McCormick wasn’t an upside pick in the fourth round by any means, but he can be very valuable to this team as a backup swing guard. He was one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the draft, starting for six years for a very talented South Dakota State team. He’s not exactly going to be a guy who gets out in space to make crazy athletic plays, but he’s got a solid base and always plays to the whistle.

His role on this team could be minimal, but he’s just one injury away from likely being a starter. And while some could view taking someone with a relatively low ceiling who also might not play in year one as a reach, Mike Tomlin knows the value of having depth at every offensive line position.

I watched Mason McCormick at the Shrine Bowl in Frisco, and the best word to describe him would be “solid.” He didn’t jump off the page or destroy any defensive linemen, but his consistency was remarkable. McCormick rarely lost a one-on-one rep, and when he did, he made the necessary adjustments to make sure he won the next rep.

With the new Arthur Smith offense all being based around the offensive line, Mason McCormick could be a huge addition that has gone mostly under the radar. And if he’s already making Dan Moore Jr. feel like he’s playing next to a veteran, he may see the field sooner than we think.