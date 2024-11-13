LB Preston Smith Admits Nerves In Steelers Debut

Playing in Pittsburgh might be like riding a bike, but Preston Smith admits he had butterflies in his stomach as he took the training wheels off and got on the field in Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders. With a larger role than expected thanks to Alex Highsmith’s late-game injury, Smith admitted he needed a moment to lock in.

“I feel real comfortable in this system,” Smith told reporters Wednesday via the team website. “I’m not gonna lie to you. Last week, I was a little nervous ’cause I was like, ‘dang, I’m getting thrown in a fire, and I just learned these plays in less than a week.’ So after the first play and I ran out there and I was doing what I had to do. I got in the flow, back in the flow of playing football and just being out there.”

Smith had 20 more plays after that first one, including being out there for the Commanders’ final possession as they attempted to drive down for a game-winning field goal. Pittsburgh turned them away on a failed fourth-down conversion.

His debut ended as well you could draw up. A victory and a sack, though the latter came following a give-up dive by a cornered Jayden Daniels on an awkward pass play. Overall, Smith held his own by setting the edge in the run game, beating tackles in the passing game, and showing hustle to save a would-be touchdown in the first half.

With a full week under his belt and a 3-4 system he played in until 2024, Smith feels firmly planted in Pittsburgh.

“I just got back in the flow. So, it wasn’t that tough of an adjustment. Once I got out there and I got on the field it was like, ‘okay, it’s still football.’ And all it comes down to you doing your job and dominating.”

This weekend’s game will be football but with a whole lot of meaning. The Steelers-Ravens rivalry will be renewed with plenty on the line. A Pittsburgh win gives them firm AFC North control. A Baltimore victory gives them a leg up on the division. Smith will be counted on for an expanded role to replace the injured Highsmith. Nick Herbig is expected to return but could have his snaps managed after missing more than one month of action. Smith just hopes to keep on pedaling and steer the Steelers to their fifth-straight win.