Jordan Schultz Shares The Two Reasons Steelers Told Him They Wanted Mike Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally landed a wide receiver in Mike Williams, and it was a move long in the making. We’re not even talking about the team’s long pursuit of any established wide receiver but Williams specifically. According to Jordan Schultz, they had been focused on acquiring him for the past few weeks. The Jets solidifying the trade for Davante Adams only accelerated the process.

“I talked to the Steelers last week, and they said, ‘If we get Mike Williams, it’ll be because of two reasons: he’s good in the 20s, and he’s good on 50/50s’”, the FOX Sports insider said of the Steelers’ interest in the big-bodied receiver. “And that’s what Russell Wilson’s so good at with that moon ball”.

While he has never reached a Pro Bowl, Mike Williams has had a solid career. In 97 career games, he has 321 receptions for 4,972 yards and 31 touchdowns. Interestingly, he has also never fumbled in his career. The Steelers are emphasizing ball security, so that is not a bad trait to have. Especially in a player they seemingly acquired out of desperation.

“This is the move the Steelers had to make. Is it the perfect solution? Maybe not”, Schultz said of the Steelers’ acquisition of Williams. “But you get a 50/50-ball guy, a really talented red-zone target as well for Russell Wilson. And not only that, you get someone you can pair next to George Pickens”.

The Steelers have played most of the season with only four wide receivers, or at least two wide receivers. They have had a rotating cast behind George Pickens, with Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and even Scotty Miller having a moment or two. While Mike Williams has not put up numbers this year, he is the most talented of the bunch.

“Now his tape this year wasn’t awesome. But also the fit in New York wasn’t awesome. He was not the right fit for them”, Schultz said of Williams. He also noted Jets QB Aaron Rodgers acknowledging yesterday the impact that the new Steelers receiver’s ACL recovery had on his play through the first half of the season.

“I think what Pittsburgh really wanted ultimately was a No. 2 big body next to Pickens”, Schultz concludes at the end of the Steelers’ pursuit of Mike Williams. “Because they have [Pat] Freiermuth, they have Calvin Austin. They have some good, young receivers there, but they needed one more target”.

Williams only has 12 catches on 21 targets this season for 166 yards and zero touchdowns. He had minimal impact on a bad team, and on paper, that is discouraging for Steelers fans. But the Jets did not utilize Williams to his strengths, and he is also healthier now.

There is at least room for optimism about what Mike Williams can deliver in the Steelers’ offense. Chances are he is not going to look like vintage Mike Evans or A.J. Green. But if they put him in position to make some plays, he will make some plays. And you know Russell Wilson is going to see what this 6-4 target can do.