Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Jets Trading WR Mike Williams To Steelers

In what amounted to perfect timing for a normally behind-the-scenes perspective, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was conducting a live interview with The Pat McAfee Show as his team was trading WR Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That offered a rare opportunity for immediate reaction from a quarterback who just lost one of his targets.

A 20th-year veteran, Rodgers knew how to handle the moment and spoke highly of Williams.

“Mike’s a quiet guy, just kind of goes about his business,” Rodgers told the show during his weekly Tuesday spot. “Mike had a rough injury last year. That ACL, it’s tough to come back from. And he worked his ass off all offseason, wasn’t around for a lot of training camp, he was working on the side.

“But I felt like he was getting better throughout the early part of the season where it felt like his speed was getting better and he was feeling more comfortable with it. That’s a tough injury. I had that injury. And it’s the mental part that takes the longest.”

As Rodgers notes, Williams tore his ACL early in the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He rehabbed and was healthy enough to play in Week 1 this year but missed the crucial team-building process with a new team that set him back.

Williams chose the Jets over other suitors this offseason, including the Steelers. Pittsburgh scheduled a visit with Williams back in March. But he never made the trip. His visit with New York was scheduled first and he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Jets. Presumably, a stronger-looking quarterback situation at the time played a role, having the chance to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers.

Unfortunately, Williams did little of that in half a season with the Jets. In nine games, he caught 12 passes for 166 yards and zero touchdowns. Only once did he grab more than three passes in a game or exceed 25 yards while failing to find the end zone. The Davante Adams trade reduced Williams’ role even more and despite Allen Lazard’s recent chest injury, Williams struggled to see the ball. In his final Jets game last Thursday against the Houston Texans, he caught just one pass for six yards on two targets.

“If this gives Mike more opportunities, that’s awesome,” Rodgers said. “And we wish Mike well.”

Williams should become the No. 2 receiver in an offense that has been searching for such a player since trading WR Diontae Johnson in March. Joining the Steelers midseason may mean a limited initial role but one that will hopefully expand over the final month and for the postseason.

At 30 years old and with eight years in the league, Rodgers thinks Williams will be great for the Steelers’ culture.

“Mike’s a good guy. He’ll be good in that locker room,” he said. “Obviously, had a lot of great veteran leadership. He’s had a nice career and sometimes change scenery is great for certain guys.”

Williams will get started with his new team this weekend when Pittsburgh visits the Washington Commanders.