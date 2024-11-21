Jets LB Quincy Williams Has Fine Rescinded For Hit Against Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

After incurring a hefty fine for a hit during a play in the Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams earned a win against the league Wednesday.
Williams, who was fined $45,020 for an unnecessary roughness for use of his helmet on a play against Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, won his appeal to the league as former NFL LB Derrick Brooks, now the appeals officer for the NFL, rescinded the fine.
Here’s a look at the play that landed Williams the fine.
The play came with 8:41 left in the third quarter with the Steelers facing a 1st and goal at the Jets’ 3-yard line. Williams was not flagged for the hit, but he was fined $45,020 for it, a rather hefty amount for a young player making just $1,125,000 this season in base salary.