Jets LB Quincy Williams Has Fine Rescinded For Hit Against Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

After incurring a hefty fine for a hit during a play in the Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams earned a win against the league Wednesday.

Williams, who was fined $45,020 for an unnecessary roughness for use of his helmet on a play against Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, won his appeal to the league as former NFL LB Derrick Brooks, now the appeals officer for the NFL, rescinded the fine.

Here’s a look at the play that landed Williams the fine.

The play came with 8:41 left in the third quarter with the Steelers facing a 1st and goal at the Jets’ 3-yard line. Williams was not flagged for the hit, but he was fined $45,020 for it, a rather hefty amount for a young player making just $1,125,000 this season in base salary.

Quincy Williams’ $45,020 fine was rescinded in its entirety by appeals officer Derrick Brooks, per source. https://t.co/oW8e0CP7aL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2024

As you can see in the clip, Williams goes low on Warren and definitely makes some helmet-to-helmet contact, leading with the crown of his helmet in the hole. Seeing the play, it’s not a huge surprise he was fined, but it is a good sign that he won the appeal and had it overturned because it’s a football play and it’s not out of the ordinary in those situations, especially near the goal line.

Neither player was hurt on the play, and it wasn’t even noticed live initially.