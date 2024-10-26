Larry Ogunjobi Not Fined For Late Tackle Against New York, Two Jets Players Fined

Two New York Jets players were fined for actions in their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers while Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi avoided a fine for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the first quarter. Fines were announced on the NFL Gameday Accountability page.

Ogunjobi was flagged for throwing down RB Breece Hall after the whistle had blown. A questionable call, it set up a Jets scoring drive, and it’s nice that Ogunjobi at least avoided a fine. Ultimately, the penalty didn’t have too much of an impact in Pittsburgh’s 37-15 win.

Here’s a look at the Ogunjobi penalty, which occurred with 8:08 left in the first quarter.

Jets DL Leonard Taylor was fined for roughing the passer, which the league deemed a blow to the head or neck area. The hit cost Taylor, a rookie out of Miami, $4,435. Taylor was not flagged for the play, but the league deemed the hit on Russell Wlson worthy of a fine. Taylor seemed to wrap his arms up around Wilson’s neck, and any hit to the head or neck area would trigger a fine, so it’s unsurprising the NFL decided to fine him for the play.

LB Quincy Williams was also fined for New York, due to unnecessary roughness for the use of his helmet. The play he was fined on came with 8:41 left in the third quarter, and like Taylor, Williams was not flagged for the hit.

Williams goes low on RB Jaylen Warren and definitely makes some helmet-to-helmet contact, so it’s not a huge surprise he was fined, either. The Steelers would settle for a field goal on the drive.

It’s the second week in a row the Steelers have avoided any fines, as only CB Jack Jones was fined for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. Both CB Beanie Bishop Jr. and WR George Pickens were fined in Pittsburgh’s Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.