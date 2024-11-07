If Steelers Went Back To Justin Fields, ‘Kind Of Nullifies’ Mike Williams Trade, Says Former NFL CB

Mike Williams might not be Brandon Aiyuk, but he should help improve the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. Specifically, he should pair perfectly with Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowler has only started two games this season, but it feels like the Steelers are confident in his abilities. The addition of Williams certainly makes this offense more friendly for Wilson. Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty believes that trade makes it so the Steelers can no longer go back to Justin Fields as their starter.

“I just think that [Wilson] gives them the opportunity and the possibilities,” McCourty said Thursday on ESPN’s First Take. “You add on Mike Williams, now you have him and George Pickens. If you go back to Justin Fields, I feel like that kind of nullifies that trade of what can possibly come of it.”

That’s an interesting theory. McCourty’s point seems to be that Williams’ skill set fits more with Wilson than Fields, but that might not necessarily be true. Williams greatest ability is having a huge catch radius and being able to come down with contested catches. That complements Wilson’s deep ball, but it’s not like Fields can’t push the ball downfield.

When he was starting, there were multiple examples of Fields throwing the ball up and giving his receivers chances to make plays. Usually, there were a few instances every game where he launched a bomb to Pickens. There’s no question he has incredible arm strength.

However, there are obvious differences between Fields and Wilson. Fields often threw bullets, his passes lacking an element of touch. Wilson does not have that problem. His arm may be weaker than Fields’, but his talent to make the ball float above a receiver and come down directly in their hands is special.

That probably makes him a better fit with Williams. Fields’ tendency to rocket the ball out of his hand could give Williams fewer opportunities to showcase his jump-ball skills. Wilson’s rainbow passes could give Williams more chances to pluck the ball right out of the air.

That doesn’t mean the Steelers are handicapping themselves if they have to turn back to Fields. If Wilson struggles, Fields showed the team that he can play winning football. He might not have as strong of a connection with Williams, but if the Steelers are benching Wilson, chances are he wasn’t doing a good enough job getting the ball to Williams anyway.