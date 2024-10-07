‘Six Inches From A Big Play’: Justin Fields Frustrated Missing His Marks Downfield In Loss To Cowboys

If Sunday night proves to be QB Justin Fields’ last start in a while, there will be plays he wishes he could have back as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starter. After dropping two games in a row, head coach Mike Tomlin may turn to a suddenly healthy Russell Wilson. The offense simply hasn’t executed at the level it has needed to through five weeks.

Justin Fields is not at the top of the list of issues with the offense, he knows where he struggled. His deep ball has actually been a strength during his career, but he missed some opportunities. He even took the blame on an early missed connection down the field with Connor Heyward. The receiver had the ball in his hands, but it would have been a difficult catch.

“The leak to Connor [Heyward was] probably six inches away from a big play”, Fields said, via the Steelers’ website. “There were some more mixed in, for sure. Of course, explosive plays will always help the offense get going. Definitely get the offense in a rhythm for sure”.

Fields was responding to a question about how they attacked vertically more on first down and if hitting on more of them could have jumpstarted the offense. On this play, he put too much air under the ball for the vertically-challenged Heyward. You can call this a drop, but the quarterback needs to make that an easier catch.

Later in the game, Fields had a clearer missed connection with another tight end. He had 6-7 Darnell Washington open down the seam, but simply missed the “touch”. With minimal arc, he sailed the ball to elevate over the defender—and out of reach.

“I think I just threw it too high, to be honest”, Fields said of his miss with Washington. “He’s a big body. 28 was pretty tight in coverage, but he didn’t have eyes back so I probably could’ve put it lower. The worst thing that would’ve happened was a DPI or an incomplete pass, which it was. I’ve just got to give him more of a chance on that. I told him that”.

Fields finished what was arguably his worst game, going 15-for-27 for 131 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He put multiple passes in harm’s way, though, certainly picking up his turnover-worthy plays. He only rushed for 27 yards, taking three sacks and fumbling once.

The Steelers offense is going to need chunk plays to survive. Has Justin Fields delivered them enough to justify continuing to start over a healthy Russell Wilson? If Mike Tomlin doesn’t have to make that decision right now, he will have to very soon.