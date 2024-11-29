Former Bengals OC Thinks Steelers’ O-Line Is ‘A Little Overrated,’ Picks Cincinnati To Win

They might not have the better quarterback, but the Pittsburgh Steelers should have several advantages over the Cincinnati Bengals. Most of them are on defense, but even still, that should give the Steelers a path to victory Sunday. One of the Bengals’ biggest weaknesses is their offensive line, and that lines up with the Steelers’ greatest strength, which is their defensive line. However, former NFL head coach Jay Gruden said the Bengals’ pass rush will give the Steelers just as much trouble while predicting a Cincinnati win at Paycor Stadium.

“We talked about the offensive line for the Bengals not being all that great,” Gruden said Friday on his YouTube channel, Clean Pocket. “I think the Steelers are a little overrated up front too.

“I think Trey Hendrickson will get off the rock a little bit, get some pressure. I think they’ll do a good enough job stopping the run and hopefully forcing Russell [Wilson] to throw it on some third downs and then they can get some pressure.”

The Steelers did make several improvements to their offensive line this offseason, but it’s curious how good Gruden thinks people believe that unit is. It isn’t like the Steelers’ offensive line has been universally praised this year. They’ve had some bright spots like rookie Zach Frazier, but overall, it is still a more middling group.

There’s nothing wrong with that either. The Steelers’ offensive line has a lot of young pieces, so it’s unrealistic to expect it to be a top unit immediately. Also, the Steelers have been decimated by injuries up front, losing Nate Herbig, Troy Fautanu, and James Daniels for the entire year. Two of those players would likely be starting right now, if healthy, with the other a top backup.

Last Thursday showed how the Steelers’ offensive line needs to continue to grow. Myles Garrett completely wrecked the game, moving around and causing havoc, and the Steelers will see another premier pass rusher Sunday in Hendrickson.

The Bengals defensive end leads the league with 11.5 sacks, so there’s every possibility that he could rock the Steelers. However, it’s likely that the Steelers went back to the drawing board after what Garrett did to them.