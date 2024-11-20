Zach Frazier Generates Offensive Rookie Of The Year Buzz: ‘Give The Beef Some Love’

He stands almost no shot of winning the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award, especially in a loaded class that features quarterbacks putting up some impressive numbers. That doesn’t take away anything from the impact rookie center Zach Frazier has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Frazier, who has started all but two games this season, has been a significant difference maker in the trenches for the Steelers. He’s quickly becoming the impact player and building block the Steelers believed he could be when they selected him 51st overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

His play is generating quite a bit of buzz, too. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra listed Frazier as the No. 5 rookie in his Offensive Rookie of the Year rankings Wednesday, ahead of names like the Giants’ Malik Nabers, Chargers’ Ladd McConkey, Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving and Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr.

Frazier was listed right alongside Washington’s Jayden Daniels, Denver’s Bo Nix, Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers and New England’s Drake Maye.

“I debated putting Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Bucky Irving, Brian Thomas Jr. and others in this spot. Instead, let’s give the beef some love. I know an offensive lineman has zero chance of winning this award, but that doesn’t mean Frazier’s efforts need go unpraised,” Patra writes. “He has been a stabilizing force for the AFC North-leading Steelers. Stepping into the pivot, Frazier is a plus pass protector and already one of the better run blockers at his position.

“It’s not a coincidence that Najee Harris has been more productive this season after the Steelers reworked the o-line. In eight games, Frazier has allowed just four pressures, per PFF, the fewest among all centers with at least 200 pass-blocking snaps.”

Since stepping into the starting lineup after veteran interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury in August, Frazier has grabbed hold of the position like the former wrestler he is and hasn’t looked back.

Frazier has played 534 snaps for the Steelers, grading out at a 78.8 overall from Pro Football Focus. That grade includes an 80.1 as a run blocker and a 67.4 in pass protection.

That pass-protection grade seems rather low considering Frazier has allowed just four pressures on the season in 284 pass-blocking reps and hasn’t allowed a sack. Very impressive for a rookie lineman out of the chute.

He’s been a game-changer for the Steelers in the run game, too. He’s a people mover and that shows up time and time again on tape. He creates running lanes with his power and athleticism, and he toes that fine line of being physical and playing with an edge. The Baltimore Ravens found that out Sunday in Week 11.

Frazier won’t win the award, but it’s great to see him getting some love for his level of play so far this season. He’s a future cornerstone for the Steelers and has been everything they expected — and more — at the pivot.