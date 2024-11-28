Five Steelers To Be Thankful For In 2024

Happy Thanksgiving, Steelers fans. There’s plenty to be thankful for an 8-3 team. Even coming off a Thursday night loss to the Cleveland Browns, the team is in a stronger position than many locally and nationally expected at the start of the year. With that said, here are five Steelers we’re thankful for to help get Pittsburgh to this point.

1. K Chris Boswell

Time and time again, the Steelers rely on Boswell to finish what the offense can’t. He’s having his best season ever, a high bar considering what he’s done in years past. He leads the league with 31 made field goals and remains on track to set a single-season NFL record for most field goals. His nine kicks of 50-plus yards rank third leaguewide and are already more than he’s ever hit in one year. Boswell’s only two misses have come from deep range, 58- and 62-yard tries. He even filled in admirably as emergency punter in the season opener.

Ideally, the Steelers’ offense turns around to prevent him from being leaned on so much. But until that point, Boswell has been vital to their success.

2. DL Cam Heyward

There were plenty of questions and doubts surrounding Heyward this season. Understandably so. He’s 35, played through an injury-marred 2023, and signed an extension through 2026. But he’s shown incredible staying power with strength that hasn’t gone away. He’s been one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen, still elite against the run and an effective pass rusher.

The tape says enough but if you care about Pro Football Focus grades, he’s the No. 1-graded overall defensive lineman, No. 4 against the run, and PFF’s No. 2 pass rusher.

Heyward is second on the team with five sacks and the Steelers are using him smarter, reducing his snap count by about 10 percent compared to past years.

3. OL Mason McCormick/Zach Frazier

Hard not to put one without the other. Though first-round OT Troy Fautanu is shelved for the year, the Steelers are still starting a pair of rookies up front. Frazier has been one of the NFL’s best young centers. Strong, balanced, and consistent, he looks like the team’s starter for the next 10 years.

McCormick has been just as impressive. Perhaps his play hasn’t been as quality but as a small-school rookie flipping from left to right guard mid-season, he’s handled those heavy obstacles well. And he made the coolest-looking block of 2024.

4. TE Darnell Washington

Talk about a second-year jump. After a fairly non-descript rookie season, Washington looks like a much better player as a sophomore. His snap timing has improved, his run blocking more consistent, and the offense has gotten him more involved in the passing game. Prior to the Browns game, Washington was matching or out-producing Pat Freiermuth’s production over the past month.

Easily this team’s best blocking tight end, the Steelers have leaned on him as their in-line ‘Y’ while Freiermuth gets split out more often. Washington has also been used in pass protection more often this year and done a nice job.

5. SS DeShon Elliott

Elliott was hardly the splashiest offseason addition. At the time, I thought he was a good fit but didn’t even expect him to have this kind of season. A perfect box safety aggressive and reliable against the run, he’s made splash plays in coverage, including a forced fumble in Thursday night’s loss to the Browns. I’ve said it before and will gladly repeat myself. DeShon Elliott was built for AFC North ball.

He’s been consistent, durable, and done everything the team has asked of him and complemented FS Minkah Fitzpatrick as well as you could imagine. He’s what Terrell Edmunds was supposed to be .