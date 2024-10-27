The Real Pat Freiermuth Is Standing Up

The real Pat Freiermuth doesn’t have to stand-up. We know who he is. He’s been the same guy in 2024 since being drafted in 2021. A sure-handed receiver, gritty after the catch, and a below-average blocker.

But the real life Pat Freiermuth is standing up. Literally. Combining all those factors and under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Freiermuth has been on his feet a majority of the time.

It’s a topic we brought up during the preseason. At the time, we noted Freiermuth had been standing up like a wide receiver 41.9-percent of the time. But it was a small, 31-play sample size without much game-planning or intentionality on the season. With seven weeks in the books, it’s worth revisiting where things stand.

The numbers show Freiermuth’s stand-up rate has only increased. Below is a chart similar to what he created in the preseason, comparing his 2021-2023 stand-up snaps to the 2024 regular season.

Year Freiermuth Stand-Up Rate 2024 Regular Season 171/335 – 51.0% 2023 Regular Season 149/476 – 31.3% 2022 Regular Season 187/707 – 26.4% 2021 Regular Season 158/655 – 24.1%

Easily a career-high for him. The number is more than double his rookie season and nearly 20-points higher than last season under Matt Canada/Mike Sullivan/Eddie Faulkner.

As stark the contrast might be, the results aren’t surprising. Freiermuth is a weak in-line blocker, third-worst per PFF’s grades, and the Steelers have plenty of capable ones on the roster already. Even coming off a single-game best four receptions against the New York Jets, Darnell Washington’s primary role is that as a blocker. His pass block percentage far exceeds his rookie year, nearly 40-percent after sitting at 21.9-percent in 2023. And he’s obviously a better run blocker, bigger, stronger, and nastier. When healthy, TE MyCole Pruitt is also a capable and better blocker, and the Steelers multi-tight end sets offers formational flexibility.

Without a strong No. 2 wide receiver, Freiermuth has assumed that role. His production follows suit. He’s second on the team in targets (29), receptions (24), yards (245), and holds the outright lead in touchdowns with a pair. Across the league, he’s tied-11th in receptions, tied-11th in yards, and tied-sixth in touchdowns.

On the heels of his contract extension days before the regular season began, the Steelers are getting their money’s worth out of him. And using him smartly, playing to his strengths as a receiver while minimizing his weaknesses as an in-line blocker.