Ex-Steelers Linebacker Julius Welschof Visits Lions

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker rookie linebacker Julius Welschof recently visited the Detroit Lions, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson via the league’s transactions log.

#Lions hosted linebacker Julius Welschof for a visit — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 1, 2024

While we don’t always pass along things as routine as visits, it’s notable as an indication of Welschof’s health from a knee injury that ended his stint in Pittsburgh. Wilson’s tweet notes it as a “visit” instead of a “workout,” meaning that Welschof may not be fully cleared for football activity. But it’s a suggestion he’s getting close, and the Lions may be evaluating him medically.

Undrafted in 2024, Welschof signed with the Steelers in April. An international exemption player who didn’t count against the team’s 90-man roster, he was born in Germany and grew up there before moving to the United States as a teenager. He spent five years at Michigan primarily playing on special teams, recording 25 tackles and one sack with the Wolverines. Welschof transferred to Charlotte for 2023 but suffered a shoulder injury four games in, ending his season with just four stops.

High-cut and a bit raw, he worked as an outside linebacker with the Steelers. Despite his limitations, Welschof enjoyed a solid preseason. He set the edge against the run and made impact plays as a pass rusher, finishing second on the team with three preseason sacks. They weren’t all high-quality, but he showed the ability to finish plays and wrestle the quarterback down.

Viewed as a surefire bet to be kept on the practice squad thanks to his international exemption, Welschof injured his knee in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

Play LOLB Julius Welschof hurt his knee on. Hope it's not major. Three preseason sacks, highly conditioned, had most snaps on the entire team heading into the day. Would spend the year on the PS as international exemption. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/8WrD0wcAXZ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 25, 2024

The team placed him on IR during roster cutdowns before releasing him with an injury settlement days later. Now, he’s attempting to get back onto an NFL roster and would presumably still carry his exemption.

Pittsburgh filled his international spot by signing English DB Ayo Oyelola on Sept. 2. Expanded NFL rules allow exempt players to be promoted to the 53-man roster but would come at the cost of ripping up their exemption and being unable to use it again, treated like a “regular” player for the future.

Oyelola is likely to remain on the practice squad the rest of the season and attempt to sign a Reserve/Futures contract in the offseason. Welschof will aim to do the same.