ESPN Lists Justin Fields Among Top 25 Free Agents, Can’t ‘Completely’ Rule Out Return To Pittsburgh

The upcoming free agent class isn’t projected to have that much quarterback talent, but inevitably there will be some teams looking to take a swing at upgrading the most important position. Justin Fields figures to be among the best options, which could be great news for him as he looks to capitalize on a 4-2 starting tenure in Pittsburgh.

ESPN released a list of the projected top 25 free agents for the 2025 league year starting in March, and Fields made the cut at No. 18. He is one of just two quarterbacks on the list with Sam Darnold at No. 8.

“In six starts with the Steelers, Fields displayed improved footwork and vision in the pocket, completing 66.3% of his throws with five touchdown throws and one interception,” Matt Bowen wrote. “Fields also rushed for 231 yards and five more scores on 55 carries. In a system that maximizes Fields’ dual-threat traits, he could be viewed as a lower-level starter.”

He may be viewed as a lower-level starter, but the overwhelming consensus during his 4-2 stretch was that he was on the rise and improving in a meaningful way from his days with the Chicago Bears. He obviously has the physical tools and traits to have a higher ceiling, so the right team could offer him a decent contract.

According to Jeremy Fowler in this same article, Fields could potentially return to Pittsburgh, but he may not want to if Russell Wilson plans on sticking around. Reports before the season indicated there was mutual interest between the Steelers and Wilson in him re-signing with the team after the season.

“The Fields experiment in Pittsburgh can be classified as a success,” Fowler wrote. “So a return can’t be completely taken off the table at this point. But Russell Wilson’s quality play since taking over the job could force Fields to look elsewhere. Fields can follow the models of Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who recently signed one-year deals with teams in need of veteran quarterback help and excelled with good supporting casts.”

It will be very interesting to see Fields’ approach as well as the approach of the Steelers to this quarterback situation. Wilson has stated he wants to play until he is 40, which means at least four more seasons. They could conceivably sign him to a two or three-year deal, which would almost certainly mean the end of Fields in Pittsburgh.

On the other hand, Fields was clearly on to something in Pittsburgh, and it would be a shame to go to a franchise like the Bears that can’t maximize him as he falls back into old patterns that made him an afterthought on the trade market this past offseason.

A lot of this will depend on the type of money that both Wilson and Fields are commanding from other teams, if they are allowed to talk to them at the start of free agency. It is entirely possible the Steelers could secure a contract with Wilson well before free agency starts if he finishes the 2024 season.

Justin Fields probably did enough to earn himself a modest contract and an opportunity to start elsewhere. Unless the Steelers decide the future is now with Fields, I would imagine he is one and done with Pittsburgh.