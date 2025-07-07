Depot After Dark: Ryan Clark’s Greatest Sports Play, Another Notre Dame-NFL Bloodline Commit, 60 Days To Kickoff

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 6.

RYAN CLARK’S GREATEST SPORTS PLAY

When it comes to great plays and great moments in sports, you often remember where you were in those moments. For former Steelers’ safety Ryan Clark, he just so happened to be right there in person for two of the greatest sports plays in history.

They occurred in Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals, one happening with Clark on the field defensively. That would be the 100-yard pick-6 from outside linebacker James Harrison. Then, later that night, Clark was on the sideline watching as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit wide receiver Santonio Holmes for the eventual game-winner in the back right corner of the end zone.

For Clark, who won the Super Bowl with the Steelers as part of that famed 2008 defense, those two plays are tied for the greatest in sports history. Hard to pick between the two.

MORE NOTRE DAME-NFL BLOODLINE COMMITS

If you’re the son of a former NFL great and you’re aiming to play football in college and possibly at the next level in the NFL, chances are you’re going to land with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at this point.

Notre Dame landed commits from WR Devin Fitzgerald, OLB Thomas Davis Jr., and WR Kaydon Finley on Saturday. Do those last names sound familiar to football fans? They should, considering Fitzgerald is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald, while Thomas Davis Jr. is the son of former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis Sr., and Finley is the son of former NFL TE Jermichael Finley.

Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class now includes: 🏈WR Devin Fitzgerald, son of Larry Fitzgerald. 🏈OLB Thomas Davis Jr., son of Thomas Davis. 🏈WR Kaydon Finley, son of Jermichael Finley. 📸 @ByEliLederman pic.twitter.com/3cHdS3xCK5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2025

Those three commits now join the sons of former Steelers Jerome Bettis and Plaxico Burress at Notre Dame. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, a former NFL linebacker himself, is cleaning up when it comes to tapping into the NFL bloodlines on the recruiting trail.

Feel old yet? Larry Fitz son joining Plaxico Burress and Jerome Bettis' sons at Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/1XcswjUM0e — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) July 5, 2025

60 DAYS TO NFL KICKOFF

In just 60 days, the 2025 NFL season will kickoff with a season-opening matchup between the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. One day later, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers kickoff in São Paulo, Brazil.

Then, on Sept. 7 the rest of the NFL season gets underway as a busy Week 1 slate is on tap for the league. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared the Week 1 slate with 60 days until kickoff.

60 days to kickoff. pic.twitter.com/iMyFlO7HbV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 6, 2025

The Steelers will open up on the road against the New York Jets in a showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields as the two quarterbacks changed teams this offseason. Other big games in the season-opening slate includes Lions-Packers, Ravens-Bills, 49ers-Seahawks and then Bears-Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Football is almost here.