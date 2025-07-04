Steelers Have ‘A Lot Of Fame Going On’ But Will Be Average This Season, Analyst Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers went name-brand shopping this offseason, adding the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith via free agency and trades. It is all in an effort to try and compete for a Super Bowl this season.

It might not be enough though.

In a loaded AFC featuring some powerhouses like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, not to mention up-and-coming teams like the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, the Steelers adding some well-known names might not make them any better than average.

And it starts at quarterback for ESPN’s Kevin Clark.

Appearing on UnSportsmanLike on ESPN Radio Friday morning, Clark stated that the Steelers have an average starting quarterback in Pittsburgh with Rodgers, and that will make them an average team in the grand scheme of things.

“…He [Rodgers] got rid of the ball really quickly last year. He understood where he needed to go with the ball, but he can’t extend plays with his legs like he used to,” Clark said of Rodgers, according to audio via ESPN Radio. “He can’t rocket the ball down the field like he used to. I think it was one the shallowest depth of targets he’s had in his career last year. He was the bridge quarterback last year. He’s the most famous bridge quarterback of all-time this year.

“And so it’s gonna be 10 wins, nine to 11 wins, 18th to 15th best QB [in the NFL]. There’s a lot of fame going on in Pittsburgh right now, but they’re just gonna be okay.”

Last season, Rodgers ranked 18th in Pro Football Focus’ grades at the quarterback position with a 78.0 overall. He found himself ahead of names like Green Bay’s Jordan Love and Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford though, and was right in the mix with Denver’s Bo Nix, Detroit’s Jared Goff and even former Steelers’ QB Russell Wilson.

It wasn’t as if Rodgers was bad last season. He finished the year strong, and has some former coaches believing he’s still playing good football. One NFL executive even stated this offseason that Rodgers continues to throw the ball extremely well, much like he has throughout his career.

So, there’s very clearly juice left in the tank. He’s out of a bad situation in New York and is in a more stable environment with established leaders in Pittsburgh, where he doesn’t have to be the face of the franchise and the savior.

That could help Rodgers play some good football again, leading the Steelers to a successful season. What that successful season looks like is anyone’s guess, but there seems to be a good chance the Steelers win 10-11 games in the regular season and win a playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Steelers are banking on that name-brand talent added play a big part in doing just that, especially at quarterback. If those names produce as expected, the Steelers will be more than just average this season.