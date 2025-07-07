Panel Agrees Steelers Upgraded At QB, Analyst Says Justin Fields Could Be ‘Great Slot Receiver’ Instead

For 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers upgraded at quarterback. A panel of former players, coaches, and analysts testified to that, picking Aaron Rodgers over Justin Fields. Mark Schlereth, Eric Mangini, and Craig Carton gave different reasons for why Rodgers is better, but all gave him the nod just the same.

“Playing against Aaron Rodgers for years and, and appreciating how good he is, I gravitate towards Aaron Rodgers,” former NFL head coach Eric Mangini said Monday morning on FS1’s Breakfast Ball.

Pittsburgh initially pursued Fields ahead of free agency with the intent of re-signing him. But the team’s offer was slightly worse than the New York Jets’ and Fields, after being replaced by a healthy Russell Wilson midseason, left to sign a two-year deal with the Jets’ new-look regime. After a three-month wait, Rodgers inked a one-year deal in what will be his final NFL season.

“Justin Fields still has a way to go to be a competent NFL quarterback from a a just a pure drop-back standpoint,” Mark Schlereth said.

Schlereth didn’t officially declare one over the other, but his comments implied Rodgers is better.

There’s little question Rodgers is the better pure passer than Fields. But Fields is clearly far more mobile and dynamic, an attractive skill set in the modern NFL. That closes the gap between the two in any ranking.

Mangini credited Fields for improving in Pittsburgh. Carton, however, remains unconvinced.

“I don’t think Justin Fields is an NFL quarterback,” Carton said. “I think he’d be a great slot receiver. Or maybe even a Dave Meggett, a little scatback.”

The kind of hot take to wake you up on a lazy Monday after the Fourth of July, Carton has repeatedly been critical of Fields. Pittsburgh leaned on his athleticism last season and there was even buzz a year ago about using him as a kick returner. But he never saw formal work there and the Steelers focused on cleaning up his quarterback mechanics, making more him accurate and less turnover prone.

“There’s a no brainer. Aaron Rodgers would be better than Justin Fields,” Carton said.

Though it won’t define each’s season, Week 1 will shape the narrative. The Steelers and Jets square off in the season opener, New York playing host. It makes for one of the most interesting games of the week and will offer an early declaration as to which said made the right move.