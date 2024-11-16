Depot After Dark: McFadden Hype Video, Heyward Madden Rating, Queen Loses Bet

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 15.

MCFADDEN HYPE VIDEO

The Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this week, and there’s a lot of anticipation for this game. Not only is it the Steelers’ first divisional game of the year, but it’s against their biggest rival. It looks like former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden is trying to build even more excitement for this matchup.

As seen on NFL on CBS’s Twitter, McFadden recently narrated a video talking about how the Steelers have beaten the odds for much of this season. McFadden was part of some of the most competitive games between the Steelers and Ravens. He knows what it takes to win in these moments. This video should do nothing but make fans more anxious for this weekend.

The Steelers were flying under the radar for much of the season. Not anymore. And now a battle against the division-rival Ravens. 🎤: @BMac_SportsTalk pic.twitter.com/GY5tGpI0Yo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

HEYWARD MADDEN RATING

The Madden video game can be frustrating, both to play and hear about. Even if you don’t play the game, it can often be irritating to see certain players ranked above or below others. When the player ratings first dropped earlier this year, Cam Heyward was rated at a 90 overall. That’s respectable, but it’s clear he’s been better than that.

As seen on the official Madden Twitter account, that has been rectified. After recording two sacks against the Washington Commanders, Heyward is now a 93 overall. It’s not a huge jump, but it does show Heyward some more respect.

QUEEN LOSES BET

This week will mark Patrick Queen’s first game against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s made it clear there’s no love lost between him and his former team. However, it isn’t the only rivalry game that’s been in his life recently. Queen went to LSU for college, and his alma mater recently played Alabama, one of their greatest rivals.

LSU lost that game, and it looks like Queen lost a bet as well. As seen on Najee Harris’ Instagram, Queen was forced to wear Alabama gear to work today. Harris is an Alabama alumnus, so it looks like he was on the winning side of that bet. Hopefully Queen’s NFL team has better success than his college.