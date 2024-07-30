Madden Ratings Revealed For Cameron Heyward, Najee Harris

After the release of Madden 25 ratings for wide receivers and safeties yesterday, EA Sports rolled out their ratings for running backs and defensive linemen today. The highest-rated player of that group was DL Cameron Heyward, who came in with a 90 overall rating and will also have a Superstar X-Factor ability in the game. Heyward is the fifth-highest-rated defensive lineman in the game.

RB Najee Harris received an 83 overall, while RB Jaylen Warren comes in right below him at an 82 overall. RB Cordarelle Patterson was the next-highest rated out of the group of DL and RBs with a 76 overall.

There wasn’t much love for Pittsburgh’s defensive line, with Keeanu Benton receiving a 75 overall. Curiously, there was no rating listed for DL Larry Ogunjobi, which feels like a mistake from EA Sports. Hopefully, he’ll be in the game when it launches on August 13. The same goes for DL DeMarvin Leal, who somehow was also left off the ratings reveal. EA Quality Control, step it up.

DL Montravius Adams will be a 71 overall, with Breiden Fehoko a 66 overall. RB La’Mical Perine is a 65 overall, one point higher than RB Jonathan Ward, who is a 64. DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (63 overall), Jacob Slade (61 overall) and Willington Previlon (60 overall) round out the group.

How Previlon and Slade have ratings but Ogunjobi and Leal do not doesn’t make much sense other than a weird oversight by EA, but all in all, the ratings for the running back group seem fair, while the DL ratings are a bit low. Heyward makes sense as a 90, but Benton being the next-best guy at a 75 will make it tough to have a successful defensive line if you’re using the Steelers.

We’ll see if Leal or Ogunjobi’s ratings get added at some point. Maybe they’ll boost the outlook of the defensive line, although I wouldn’t expect either to be much higher than Benton. Leal will likely fall somewhere in the high 60s or low 70s.