While Unlikely, Beat Writer Won’t Rule Out Possibility Of Steelers Taking First Round Running Back

With mock draft season in full swing, reporters and draft analysts have been trying their hand at who the Steelers might pick this season. An obvious need the team needs to address is at running back after Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. In a recent episode of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Sports Mock Draft Tracker podcast, Ray Fittipaldo was asked about the likelihood of the Steelers filling that need with Omarion Hampton from the University of North Carolina.

“Running back is kinda like quarterback,” Fittipaldo said. “You have a big hole on your roster there and I wouldn’t rule it out. I don’t think it’s likely that you take Hampton at 21 and he’s not going to slip into the third round, so that’s where you have to take him.”

Hampton is widely regarded as the second-best running back in the NFL Draft this year, only behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty. He’s got good size, as he measured in at 5116 and 221 pounds at the 2025 NFL Combine. Despite his size, he’s adept at making defenders miss. Outside of running a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, he forced 73 missed tackles and averaged 4.35 yards after contact. Throw it all together and you have a back that very well could go in the first round.

With Jaylen Warren and newly-acquired Kenneth Gainwell on their roster, it does seem like running back would be lower on their draft board, at least in the first round. The Steelers need help along the defensive line, in the secondary, at receiver, and, of course, at quarterback. Trying to address all of these needs with a depleted war chest following the DK Metcalf trade makes this exceedingly difficult.

Additionally, there could be some buyers beware going here as well. Don’t forget the Steelers selected Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Not to say Harris wasn’t productive, but he wasn’t the caliber of running back that usually goes in the first round. Fittipaldo feels similarly, saying that he doesn’t want a repeat where the team reaches for a need.

“Much of the same way I am with quarterback this year, too soon after Kenny Pickett. Probably too soon after Najee Harris too. This is a deep running back class, go get your running back in the third, fourth round,” said Fittipaldo.

His last point may be the most important: this is a really good running back class. Moreover, it seems the Steelers know that spending time and interviewing several of the guys expected to go after round one.

In the end, if the Steelers do end up picking Omarion Hampton, they will add an exceptional player that will surely improve the offense, but also may be overlooking other more pressing needs.