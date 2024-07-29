Madden Ratings Revealed For Minkah Fitzpatrick, George Pickens

With training camps underway in full force around the NFL, the calendar shifts closer and closer to not only the start of the preseason, but another important date on the calendar for many football fans: the release of the latest Madden video game.

Leading up to the Aug. 16 release of Madden 25 with San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey on the cover, Madden is revealing the ratings for each position daily.

On Monday, Madden revealed the ratings for wide receivers and safeties.

For the Steelers, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was rated the third-best safety in the game at a 93 overall. Third-year receiver George Pickens was rated outside of the top 30 and was tied with former teammate and current Carolina Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson at an 83 overall.

Fitzpatrick, who is coming off an injury-filled 2023 season that saw him play in just 10 games while dealing with a hamstring injury, a knee injury and a broken hand, is rated behind Atlanta’s Jesse Bates III (97 overall) and Tampa Bay’s Antoine Winfield Jr. (94 overall).

In the upcoming Madden game, Fitzpatrick was given a 91 speed rating, a 64 strength, 91 agility, 94 injury (meaning he won’t get injured as much), and a 93 stamina.

Pickens being an 83 was a bit of a surprise, considering he is coming off a breakout second season in the NFL, finishing with 64 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, including five 100-yard games in a vertically challenge offense last season until late in the year.

Included in Pickens’ 83 overall is a 91 speed rating, 61 strength, 90 agility, 96 jumping, 85 injury and 84 stamina in the game.

Kicking off #Madden25 Ratings Week with the Top 10 Wide Receivers! 👑 See all WR Ratings ➡️ https://t.co/DGMKCwibBw pic.twitter.com/zK5DJKLLeT — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 29, 2024

Pickens finds himself ranked behind the likes of Baltimore’s Zay Flowers, the New York Jets’ Mike Williams, Jacksonville’s Gabe Davis and Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley in the game, not to mention being tied with Johnson.

Outside of Fitzpatrick and Pickens, new Steelers safety DeShon Elliott is a 78 overall in the game, while safety Damontae Kazee is a 76 overall. Miles Killebrew checks in at a 68 overall at safety, while Grayland Arnold is listed as a safety in the game at a 67 overall. Nate Meadors is a 65 overall, while former safety Jalen Elliott, released in mid-July, is still listed as a Steeler at 57 overall.

Receiver is a real problem in the game behind Pickens, much like it is for the Steelers themselves. Calvin Austin III is the next highest-rated receiver for the Steelers behind Pickens, coming in at a 73 overall, though he does have a 95 speed.

Veteran Quez Watkins is a 72 overall with 96 speed, while Marquez Callaway, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and rookie Roman Wilson are all 71 overall. Dez Fitzpatrick is the lowest-rated Steeler in the game at a 66 overall.