Depot After Dark: Lions Sign Kwon Alexander, Freiermuth Jokes With Wilson, Steelers Helping With Holidays

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 29.

LIONS SIGN KWON ALEXANDER

This year, the Steelers’ linebackers have been incredibly solid. Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have provided much-needed athleticism to that room. However, the Steelers did try to shore up that group last year. Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander looked steady, but injuries cut both their seasons short. Now, Alexander might have a shot at a championship.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, the Detroit Lions have signed Alexander to their active roster from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. Alexander had appeared in a few games for the Broncos, and it looks like the Lions noticed his talents. They’re currently 11-1 and one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. It’s a nice place for Alexander to land.

Lions signing LB Kwon Alexander off Broncos practice squad, per @RapSheet https://t.co/WZGdtp2fLx pic.twitter.com/FIRIwjaTdV — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 29, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

FREIERMUTH JOKES WITH WILSON

Today is Russell Wilson’s birthday. The quarterback turned 36, although he’s been playing with more youth recently. However, it doesn’t seem like Pat Freiermuth is going to allow the day to pass without poking some fun at Wilson.

As seen on his Instagram, Freiermuth teased Wilson slightly about his age, calling him an “old man.” It’s reminiscent of when Cam Heyward had some fun with running back DeAngelo Williams when he was with the Steelers. It’s good to see the two of them have a fun relationship.

MUTH teasing Russell Wilson about his age on his birthday. 🤣😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/BL0bDZWEg5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 29, 2024

STEELERS HELPING WITH HOLIDAYS

Thanksgiving has come and gone, with Christmas season right on the horizon. Hopefully the Steelers can put a nice bow on Thanksgiving with a win this season. Whatever they look like on the field, they’ve done a good job upholding the standard off the field this week.

Steelers Community Relations uploaded a video on Twitter recently covering all the different ways the Steelers helped people with Thanksgiving. We’ve covered a few of these events, but it’s good to put a spotlight on everyone’s exploits. As Christmas grows closer, it’s good to remember what really matters.