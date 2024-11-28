Depot After Dark: Browns Claim Pass Rusher, Ravens Getting DL Back, Fields Hosts Dinner

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

BROWNS CLAIM PASS RUSHER

The Cleveland Browns recently beat the Steelers, and a big reason for that was their pass rush. Specifically, Myles Garrett tore the Steelers apart. They won’t have to wait long to see him again, though. The Steelers will get their rematch against the Browns next week, and it seems like their pass rush might be stronger.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Browns recently claimed former Detroit Lions pass rusher James Houston IV. Houston hasn’t had much success this year, but during his rookie year in 2022, he did record eight sacks. We’ll see if he has an impact against the Steelers.

RAVENS OPEN WINDOW FOR DL

The Steelers recorded their strongest win of the season a few weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. It came down to the wire, but they did enough to capture victory. However, it won’t be the last time they see the Ravens this year. In Week 16, they’ll have to face them again. It looks like they might be getting some reinforcements, too.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, the Ravens have designated defensive lineman Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve. Pierce has been a stout member of the Ravens’ defensive line, but he’s only played in seven games this year. He missed the first game against the Steelers and could make a difference in the second matchup.

FIELDS HOSTS DINNER

The Steelers have done a good job trying to give back to their community this holiday season. They recently helped 300 families for Thanksgiving. Justin Fields gave back in his own way, helping people even more.

According to Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, Fields held a Thanksgiving dinner for youth on Tuesday and gave them each a gift card for the holidays. Fields may no longer be starting, but he’s still doing a good job representing the Steelers.