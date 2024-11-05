2024 Steelers Air Yards And YAC Through Week 8

Today, I wanted to look at NFL passing offenses and defenses through Week 8 of the 2024 season, zeroing in on air yards and yards after the catch to see how the Pittsburgh Steelers have fared.

First up, here are NFL offenses completed and intended air yards:

Through eight games of the 2024 season, Pittsburgh’s offense has a 6.5-completed air yards number that is fifth-best in the NFL, which is so refreshing following stale passing attacks in recent years.

Their 8.0 intended air yards number drops a bit in the ranks to 12th. Being above-average in both, particularly their strong CAY, means Pittsburgh is connecting on deeper passes than several teams on average. Not gun slinging on the regular, but have nice connection overall compared to other NFL offenses.

Of course, there have been two starting QBs for Pittsburgh in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Fields played all but two snaps in the first six games, when Pittsburgh posted a 5.6 CAY that ranked 14th. In the last two games with Wilson, 9.1 CAY, which is third-best in the NFL. This impressive improvement came despite more similar IAY: Fields (7.7, 13th), Wilson (8.8, 10th).

This context makes sense after seeing the offense open up with Wilson, including a better connection on deep balls. Per my weekly Steelers Passing Charts, Fields connected on just 6-of-20 explosive air yard passes (30.0-percent), with a substantially stronger 71.4-percent from Wilson. The sample is small for the latter (5-of-7 in two games), but fingers crossed that continues post-bye.

Next up, NFL offenses yards after catch through Week Eight:

Pittsburgh’s offense is around league average with 5.2 yards after catch, which ranks 14th. Some very strong teams at the top with YAC numbers above 6, and would be great to see the Steelers push towards that mark. For Fields, a 5.0 YAC (23rd) compared to 6.1 for Wilson (fifth). A night and day difference.

24 explosive pass plays for Pittsburgh’s offense thus far, tying for 14th in the NFL as well. With Fields, the Steelers offense had 15 explosive passes which tied for 17th in the span. In Pittsburgh’s last two games with Russell Wilson, nine explosive passes tied for fifth-best, so a substantial improvement also.

Chunk plays of 10 yards or more have improved of late as well. On the season, 65 such passing plays for Pittsburgh’s offense ties for 19th. The first six weeks of 2024, 41 was the number that ranked a lowly 27th, while Wilson and the Steelers have a whopping 24 the last two games, tying for fourth-best in the league.

Wilson has provided a spark in the passing game, and the numbers give specific context to what has transpired, how impressive Wilson has fared, and room for optimism moving forward.

Now for similar views for NFL defenses. Here are the air yardage numbers:

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense lands above the mean in both data points. Their better mark is encouragingly limiting offenses to 5.4 CAY (15th), and their slightly above the mean 7.6 IAY ranks 17th. Above-average, but this defensive minded Steelers team can stand to improve, no doubt.

In the first four weeks of 2024, Pittsburgh’s defense allowed 5.5 CAY (21st) and 6.4 IAY (sixth). Weeks 5 through 8, 7.6 CAY (28th) and 9.6 IAY ranks a lowly 30th. CAY has been the more unfortunate reoccurring issue, including a downslide the last four games that hopefully improves following the bye against a tough remaining schedule.

IAY isn’t as concerning (or surprising) in my opinion, fortunately being up on the scoreboard as of late, with those game circumstances leading to deeper pass attempts overall from opposing offenses. Important context.

Here are defenses yards after catch results:

Simply put, Pittsburgh’s defense needs to improve. They’ve allowed 5.6 in YAC on the year, which ranks 24th. Playing off coverage (too often in my opinion) is a big factor in this result, but also aids allowing less air yardage.

Through the first four games, Pittsburgh allowed a 5.2 YAC number (15th), compared to 5.8 since (24th). So, down trending as of late compared to a more average rank to begin the year.

Tackling has been an issue, in turn limiting yards after catch allowed more often. Per PFF’s charting, Steelers LB Patrick Queen has the most 11 total missed tackles on the team, and eighth-most league-wide. Two others have over five, starting CBs Donte Jackson (seven) and Joey Porter Jr. (six). Important group that hopefully improve and limit YAC more often.

The Steelers defense has allowed 22 explosive passes this season, tied for 16th in the NFL. Ten allowed the first four games (T-15th), compared to allowing just 12 since for a strong ninth rank. They have also allowed 72 chunk passes which lands at 21st. 31 chunk passes through Week Four ties for 16th, while 41 the last four weeks ranks 15th.

Mostly average overall, aside from an encouraging trend as a top ten team in limiting explosive plays. Largely though, we get specific context to the Steelers bend but don’t break results on defense overall in 2024, stepping up large in big moments with the league’s second-best red zone touchdown rate.

Counting my blessings as a fan on the latter, for sure. But we also see the unit has plenty they can improve on, with YAC highest on my radar from today’s article.

To close, here’s a rankings table wrap up of all the data: