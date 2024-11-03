2024 Steelers Defense: Red Zone Touchdown Rates Through Week 8

Today, I wanted to see how NFL defenses have fared in limiting touchdowns in the red area. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had some issues creep in as of late, but are elite in a few areas as well, such as the red zone.
Let’s see where they stand in red zone touchdown rates per drive in 2024 through the bye week:
Pittsburgh’s defense has the second-best 37.5-percent red zone touchdown rate allowed through Week 8, one of only two teams stifling the opposition to less than 40-percent (lower numbers are better).
The Steelers have faced 24 red zone drives, tied for 14th-most. Meaning, offenses are reaching the red area at an average rate. But it’s been a quality over quantity, bend don’t break Pittsburgh defense that has stood firm in the situation overall with nine red zone TDs allowed (T-fifth least).
Next, I wanted to see things from a weekly standpoint, to see how things have trended. Here are those red zone touchdown rates, this time looking on a play-by-play basis (spikes, kneels, aborted plays removed) to gain that context:
Very encouraging visual for the Steelers defense, above the 22.1-percent NFL average red zone TD rate allowed in seven of eight games in 2024 (through eight games) and heading into their bye week.
Three of those contests included no red zone touchdowns: the Week 2 win against Denver (13-6), the following Week 3 20-10 victory versus the Chargers, and most recently in Week 8 win facing the Giants (26-18).
Through Week 6, Pittsburgh was above-average in every game. In the opener, they allowed just five red zone plays, tying for the teams second-least of 2024, facing four passes and a run. A 20-percent red zone TD rate, allowing a 12-yard TD pass from QB Kirk Cousins to TE Kyle Pitts in the waning moments of the second quarter in the 18-10 victory.
On the bright side, some positive plays from the defense. EDGE T.J. Watt provided a run tackle for a loss of three at the 10-yard line while DL Cam Heyward pressuring a throwaway pass, and and LB Payton Wilson provided a solid 3rd and goal tackle on a RB catch.
Week Two’s 0.0-percent TD rate featured eight attempts faced, the team’s most of their three red zone shutout games, with five passes and three runs that were kept out of the end zone. In comparison, the matching 0.0-percent rate the following Week 3 game, the Steelers defense was their lowest red zone attempts allowed (three runs, one pass).
Along with shutting the two teams out in the red zone, CB Cory Trice Jr. had an end zone interception off a nice read and peel off his assignment in Week 2. Pittsburgh stood firm against three attempts just outside the two-minute warning in that close contest, including a QB hit from Heyward on a third down incompletion.
Heyward also stepped up in Week Three on back-to-back plays, plowing through for a loss of one run tackle and a 3rd and 8 pass rush effecting a bad throw incompletion in Week Three.
The Steelers defense allowed their most red zone attempts of 2024 by far of 17 in Week 4, ten runs and seven passes, allowing a 17.6-percent red zone TD rate to Indianapolis. Pittsburgh unfortunately allowed three TDs, all from the red zone, a big factor in their 27-24 defeat.
An early first quarter 2-yard run from HB Jonathan Taylor, four-yard pass from QB Joe Flacco to WR Josh Downs (first quarter), and early fourth quarter 15-yard pass to TE Drew Ogletree to surmount a 14-point lead that the Steelers unfortunately couldn’t quite come back from.
The good included a combined fourth quarter run tackle for a loss of two by LB Patrick Queen and EDGE Nick Herbig, along with some run stops (S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Watt, Heyward, Queen, S DeShon Elliott) and incomplete passes. One was a CB Joey Porter Jr. good read end zone breakup, but unfortunately a dropped interception.
Though Week 5 was also a loss, 20-17 versus Dallas, Pittsburgh limited them to a 9.1-percent red zone TD rate. On their 11 attempts (six pass, five runs), just one red zone touchdown allowed. The bad news was that four yard pass from QB Dak Prescott to WR Jalen Tolbert came with 20 seconds left in the game, and etched the Steelers second loss of 2024.
Several splash plays as well: a combined Watt/Herbig with the former stripping it and the latter recovering the turnover, interception by CB Donte Jackson, and LB Elandon Roberts forced fumble in run defense (Dallas recovered). Also, a loss of one run tackle (DL Larry Ogunjobi), pass defensed (CB Donte Jackson), Watt no gain run tackle, and multiple pass rushes leading to stops.
The rates then took a downtrend the following two contests. 20-percent in Week Six against Las Vegas, allowing ten attempts (five run, five pass) in the 32-13 win. Both TDs allowed were in the red zone, a first quarter three-yard run by RB Alexander Mattison, and late fourth quarter nine yard pass from QB Aidan O’Connell to WR Kristian Wilkerson with the game already at hand.
Watt and Elliott came up large with a forced fumble and FR turnover, Roberts had a loss of one run tackle, and nice outstretched PBU on a late 3rd and 2 from CB Beanie Bishop were the main highlights.
Now for Week 7, Pittsburgh’s only below-average 28.6-percent red zone TD rate allowed. The New York Jets offense had seven red zone plays (five pass, two run), scoring on a first quarter 13-yard run by RB Breece Hall, and a second quarter one yard pass from QB Aaron Rodgers to TE Tyler Conklin (along with a converted two-point conversion).
Against the Jets, less highlights, but one instant win and batted pass from Watt was quite enjoyable. The Steelers shut them out entirely on the scoreboard in the second half, en route to handedly securing the 37-15 win.
Recalling the aforementioned red zone shutout in the Week 8, this means the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has not allowed a red zone TD in the last six quarters of 2024.
Last game a few positives stand out, starting with a run TFL from Roberts. Then, Watt made huge back-to-back plays, stopping a scramble for just one yard, then providing the third down sack for a trifecta sack/FF/FR. That got the ball back following a fumble from Steelers QB Russell Wilson, gigantic play from Watt to secure the victory.
In that 26-18 win against the Giants last week, Pittsburgh allowed just five red zone attempts, on three passes and two runs. Though the Steelers defense allowed their second-most total points of 2024 (18) to another struggling New York team, it was a strong red zone day.
That’s encouraging after their worst mark in Week 7, and hopefully Pittsburgh can stay above the line against some great upcoming offenses in the latter half of the tough 2024 schedule.