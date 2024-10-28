‘We Live That Life’: Mike Tomlin Ensures Steelers Are ‘Intentional’ On Special Teams, Leading To Success

During Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s tenure, special teams has always been an impactful factor for the Black and Gold.

The work the special teams is doing this season under longtime coordinator Danny Smith is rather remarkable, though.

Entering the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants, the Steelers are riding high on special teams, having blocked a kick or punt in three straight games.

The Steelers’ success on special teams has been credited to the culture created in that phase of the game, from team captain Cameron Heyward praising the buy-in and the mentality to Smith crediting the culture created due to the players.

For Tomlin, it’s all about being intentional in that phase of the game and understanding that a splash play on special teams can change the game in a big way.

Speaking with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola Monday morning ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup against the Giants, Tomlin pointed to the lifestyle of special teams and the intentionality he and the organization have when it comes to emphasizing that phase of the game.

“I saw the winning edge that it could provide if you develop skill and intellect in that space, if you train your guys the same way you train offensive and defensive players. And so, it is more than a cliche for us. It is an approach to business. It’s a lifestyle. We play positions in that phase,” Tomlin said of special teams importance, according to Steelers.com. “We need to hone our skills relative to the position that we play, just like our offensive and defensive home positions. And I think that’s why we’re having success.

“We have an agenda, but the efforts of the guys, the attention to the detail that the guys display, and the day-to-day work that they do in that area make that agenda real.”

#Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin talks about developing Beanie; Harrison on MNF in 2007; making a move at QB; letting Rodgers know 'not today'; Minkah in CF; treating special teams as 1/3 of the game.https://t.co/vZ3Zd7r9yq — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) October 28, 2024

The success on special teams is a testament to the types of players the Steelers have brought in over the years to fill those roles as well as the key pieces that take on extra responsibilities to help out in that phase of the game. Getting that type of buy-in is remarkable on special teams.

When guys like Heyward, Joey Porter Jr., Elandon Roberts, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Patrick Queen are chipping in on special teams, it makes it easier for others to step up and contribute in that phase of the game.

When some of your best players are putting in the work and the effort there on special teams, it creates a trickle-down effect. It’s a culture that’s been established, and the Steelers thrive off that culture, leading to splash plays time and time again on special teams under Smith.

In Tomlin’s eyes, it’s all about the preparation and the intentions within that work. Oftentimes, teams will skimp on the special teams aspect of practices, going through the motions just to try and have the appearance of staying sharp.

Some coaches would rather commit more time to offense and defense, which is understandable. But the good coaches, the ones who consistently have great success, put an emphasis on special teams. Tomlin falls into that category, and it’s because of his upbringing in football.

“No, we live that life. And not only in this discussion but in every discussion, I am so intentional about making sure that our actions match our words. We as coaches globally, talk about special teams being one-third of the game, but do we live that life?” Tomlin said. “Do we live that life in the classroom? Do we live that life in team development?

“We make an effort here in Pittsburgh to do so, because we believe it’s a legitimate winning edge. And what’s transpired over the last three weeks is an example of it.”