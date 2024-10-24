Danny Smith Pleased To See Special Teams ‘Developed Into A Culture’ With Steelers: ‘You’ve Got To Buy In’

It takes a special breed in football to play special teams. It’s a demanding, thankless job.

But in Pittsburgh, it’s something guys want to be part of and play their tails off for.

That’s a testament to the culture special teams coordinator Danny Smith has helped create during his time with the Black and Gold. That culture has also led to three straight weeks with a blocked kick after veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry blocked a field goal against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in the Steelers’ 37-15 win.

Prior to Lowry’s blocked field goal, Isaiahh Loudermilk blocked a field goal in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, and outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon blocked a punt in Week 6 against Las Vegas.

It’s a culture that breeds success, and Smith is having a great deal of fun overseeing it.

“I like that. No, I like that. I like that. It’s developed into a culture,” Smith said of his special teams during a session with the media Thursday, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “They’ve got a good attitude about it, and the production always helps, and they’re doing a great job on it.”

The Steelers are doing a great job on special teams so far this season. The three blocked kicks have been huge, but so too has been the production the Steelers are getting from kicker Chris Boswell, who is on pace for an NFL record.

They’re also getting great production from punter Corliss Waitman, who stepped in for veteran Cameron Johnston in Week 2 after Johnston was injured in the season opener and was lost for the season. The Steeler are also doing a nice job in kick coverage and have cleaned up some issues in punt coverage.

On top of all that, Calvin Austin III is having some success in the punt return game, helping change field position for the Black and Gold.

Team captain Cameron Heyward stated to the media on Thursday that the culture in Pittsburgh on special teams is contagious because guys are locked in and committed to doing their part in an effort to try and make a play.

“If they’ve got to play for me, they’re going to buy in. It’s just a way I coach,” Smith said regarding his culture. “They’re going to buy in, or they aren’t going to be out there for me. And they have done a great job of that, you know. And that’s the good part about it.”

The Steelers have done a great job of buying in on special teams under Smith. It’s largely been that way for him in his 11 seasons as the Steelers’ special teams coordinator. He’s done a good job of scheming things up and getting the best out of his units, developing some key pieces in the process.

That all comes back to culture. Right now, the culture is great. Guys are playing hard and creating splash, and Smith sure is having quite a bit of fun with it.