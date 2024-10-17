‘Unicorn’ Cam Heyward Playing ‘Lights-Out’ Football, Teryl Austin Says

Coming into his 14th NFL season, there was a lot of concern about just what level of play Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward would exhibit.

After a tough 2023 season in which he dealt with a serious groin injury that ultimately required an in-season surgery and a post-season surgery, concerns about Heyward’s age and effectiveness dominated the offseason news cycle, especially with Heyward wanting a contract extension.

Through the first six games of the season, Heyward has put all of those concerns to rest. He looks like his All-Pro self once again and earned praise from defensive coordinator Teryl Austin Thursday.

“Cam is playing lights out. Lights out,” Austin told reporters during his weekly media session, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “I think the one thing is obviously he has a great mindset. He’s an unbelievable competitor. Hates to lose at anything. I think he keeps himself in great shape physically. He’s not beat down. Last year he was a little bit injured, but when he is healthy, he really takes care of his body, and he is strong as all get out. “I think between his mindset and him keeping his body in great shape and staying in great shape, that is really the key. I probably said it up here a couple of years ago, he is a unicorn. For a big guy to play as good as he is playing inside of his age is outstanding.”

The eye test and the analytics match Austin’s comments.

On the season, Heyward has a grade of 91.1 on the season from Pro Football Focus, including an 87.1 against the run and an 85.5 rushing the passer. So far, Heyward has played 253 defensive snaps, which is good for 69% of the defensive snaps for the Steelers.

In those 253 snaps, Heyward has generated 22 pressures and 3.0 sacks. Those 22 pressures include 12 in the last three weeks, which corresponds with the heater he’s on as a pass rusher.

Not only is he looking like his old self rushing the passer with his strength, he’s dominating at the point of attack against the run, too, and has 16 run stops on the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The main concern with Heyward, who turned 35 in May, was his health entering the season, but there was no concern with strength being part of his game again. It’s there on full display each and every week as he continues to give opposing offensive linemen fits in the trenches.

He looks as good as he ever has and is proving that doubting him entering the season was pointless.

The “unicorn” is off to a great start this season, and the arrow is very clearly pointing up for Captain Cam.