‘No Limitations’: Cam Heyward Says He Felt ‘Close To 100 Percent’ In Season Opener

Fresh off a new contract extension, Cameron Heyward played a great game against the Atlanta Falcons to open the 2024 season. The box score wasn’t flashy, but his impact went beyond the stats with stout play against the run and his trademark power on display while pushing the pocket in the passing game.
It is a stark contrast to the season opener a year ago, where he entered the game already dealing with a groin injury.
“I dove trying to sack the quarterback, and as soon as I dove, everything tore in my groin,” Heyward said via his Not Just Football podcast, reflecting on his Week 1 experience in 2023.
Things were much different this time around. Heyward had some surgeries shortly after the 2023 season ended, but other than that he had a full offseason to get healthy and entered 2024 with a clean slate.
“It felt good to be out there,” Heyward said. “Felt pretty close to 100 percent. There were no limitations. I was able to do what I wanted and felt free to play.”
It is a long season, and most players are dealing with something by the end of it, but starting out right is a great sign for Heyward and the defensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Heyward had the second-best overall grade of any interior defensive lineman with an 89.4.
He had four total tackles and two pressures on Kirk Cousins. He was in on the Montravius Adams sack, but full credit was given to Adams who got there a split-second earlier.
Shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 season, Heyward took to social media to announce a successful surgery. At the time, he said he was tired of doing things on one leg that most people were doing on two. There was no doubt that even when he returned last season he was far from 100 percent.
Now, he is back on two legs and ready to return to his All-Pro form. Heyward, along with the rest of the defensive line, looked like a real bright spot for this team in Atlanta after a lot of offseason questions about the unit.