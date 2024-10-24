Teryl Austin: ‘Football Junkie’ Payton Wilson’s ‘Level Of Maturity’ Easy To Not Treat Him Like A Rookie

Seven games into his NFL career, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson is starting to find his footing.

Coming off a career-high 10-tackle game in a 37-15 win over the New York Jets, Wilson is starting to become that impact defensive piece the Steelers were hoping for when they selected him at No. 98 overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the 10-tackle game was impressive on the stats sheet, Wilson felt it wasn’t good enough and told reporters earlier in the week that he doesn’t want to be treated like a rookie, that he wants to be held to the same standards a 10-year veteran is in Pittsburgh.

For Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, that’s easy.

“Yeah, Payton, he’s a football junkie. It’s good to see. He does not act like a rookie. Does not want to be treated like a rookie. You see that from him in the way he comes into meetings, prepares,” Austin told reporters Thursday ahead of the Steelers’ Monday night game against the visiting New York Giants, according to the official transcript provided by the team. “He’s early in the building, late-out-of-the-building type of guy. He’s brought a level of maturity that allows us to not treat him like a rookie.

“I think that’s good because that will accelerate his growth, as well.”

Coming out of N.C. State with the experience Payton Wilson had, it’s not a surprise that he hit the ground running relatively quickly, bringing his maturity and level-headedness to the table at a rather demanding position.

The Steelers have had a good plan for Wilson, allowing him to split snaps with Elandon Roberts in a veteran-laden room. That has allowed Wilson to play to his strengths, which is play fast and free and make plays.

He’s had some bumps in the road early in his career on the field, but as of late he’s settling in and starting to be that playmaker for the Steelers, finding himself around the football constantly.