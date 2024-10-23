Patrick Queen Praises Payton Wilson, Knows He Can Be Even Better: ‘That’s The Scary Part’

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie LB Payton Wilson led the Steelers with 10 tackles in their 37-15 win over the New York Jets in Week 7, and LB Patrick Queen isn’t surprised to see Wilson make a splash for the Steelers.

“Not with somebody like him. I think he has that ability. We all know he has that ability, actually. Just to be able to see him do that is big, but just knowing that his play can get even better, that’s the scary part,” Queen told reporters today via Aaron Becker of Yardbarker on Twitter.

Rookie LB Payton Wilson led the #Steelers in tackles in Week 8. Is LB Patrick Queen surprised? “Not with somebody like him. I think he has that ability. … Just to be able to see him do that is big, but just knowing that his play can get even better, that’s the scary part.” pic.twitter.com/eNJXjVEJcf — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) October 23, 2024

Queen added that the “sky’s the limit” for Wilson, via Becker.

#Steelers LB Patrick Queen on how much better rookie LB Payton Wilson can get. “A lot better. We understand he’s a rookie. … The sky’s the limit for him.” pic.twitter.com/lPWQEZK5OA — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) October 23, 2024

Wilson’s still developing and growing into his role, but it was a really solid performance for him on Sunday. While he was third-round pick, Wilson fell due to injury concerns and really had first-round talent, and the Steelers are seeing that.

The linebackers have given each other a lot of praise. Wilson said earlier this week that it’s “super special” to see Queen work and control the defense in the middle, and Queen is equally impressed with one of his linebacker partners. It’s a position that’s become a strength for the Steelers with Queen, Wilson and Elandon Roberts, and while Queen took a little bit to get going in Pittsburgh, he’s played a bit better in recent weeks.

Wilson has the potential to grow into a regular and consistent contributor for the Steelers, and he’s already seen his role increase throughout the season. His speed offers a different dynamic at the linebacker position and his ability to go sideline to sideline to make plays has been evident in recent weeks. He’s going to continue to get better the more he plays and gets comfortable this season, and even beyond this year Wilson really does have sky-high potential.

Queen was an All-Pro last year, so he knows what it takes to succeed at a high level, and he clearly sees that Wilson has what it takes to succeed in the NFL. That’s an exciting thing for the Steelers, who have struggled to find consistency at linebacker over the years. Wilson looks like he has the capability to man the middle of the Steelers’ defense for years to come, and having veteran mentors like Queen and Roberts can certainly help make that a reality.