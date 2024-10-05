‘T.J.’s A Beast:’ Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Marvels At ‘Consistent’ T.J. Watt

There are numerous incredible defensive players in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes a few currently on the team. T.J. Watt is building an incredible legacy, and Cam Heyward might be the best example of what a Steelers player should be. Both are part of why the Steelers have been so successful, and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has nothing but respect for both of them.

“T.J. [Watt]’s a beast,” McCarthy said Saturday on The Mike McCarthy Show. “He’s so consistent. Just look at the way he gets off on the snap count. That’s something, especially on the road, you have to really deal with. But Cam Heyward, he’s found the fountain of youth. He hasn’t slowed down at all either. Those two guys really man their front line.”

There’s so much that could be said about Watt. He’s been arguably the best defender in the NFL over the past few years for a reason. Blocking him one-on-one is almost impossible. Teams are forced to chip or double him, otherwise he’ll wreck the game. He’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Heyward has been equally impressive, especially this year. He’s 35-years-old, but he doesn’t look like he’s lost a step. After spending last year dealing with an injury, Heyward has returned to form this year. He’s been dominant in the run game, and although his numbers don’t reflect it, he’s been a great pass rusher too.

Watt and Heyward are both captains on the defense due to their leadership too. They aren’t just amazing players. They’re fantastic teammates too. Heyward has long been the heart and soul of the Steelers defense, and Watt is the engine that makes them go. When both are healthy, the Steelers can go toe-to-toe with almost any offense.

Both of them should have a heavy hand in the Steelers game this weekend too. The Cowboys have a decent offensive line, but they’ve struggled to run the ball. That should allow Watt and Heyward the chance to get after quarterback Dak Prescott. Usually, when the two of them perform well, the team wins. Hopefully that’s evident again this weekend.