‘Not Gonna Get Any Freebies:’ Cowboys Guard Has Nothing But Praise For ‘All-Day’ T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt didn’t have a sack against the Indianapolis Colts, but he’s still been dominant this year as the best player for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That doesn’t come as a shock, with Watt being one of the best players in the entire NFL. This week, he’ll try to fill the stat sheet up a little more against the Dallas Cowboys. Guard Zack Martin had nothing but praise when asked about Watt.

“One, his motor,” Martin said Thursday via the team’s YouTube channel. “The guy plays extremely hard and he’s an all-day guy, so you’re not gonna get any freebies against him. He’s got a couple moves that are pretty unique, that you can tell everyone on their [defensive] line’s trying to emulate because they are good. First and foremost, he is an all-day guy.”

That motor is evident anytime you watch Watt. He gives his all on every play, which is part of what makes him so special. Martin is likely going to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, so any praise from him means a lot. He won’t be directly matching up against Watt, but he might get hands on him a few times.

He’s correct that other Steelers try to emulate Watt’s moves as well. Nick Herbig is a great example. Herbig is a young pass rusher in only his second season, and he takes every moment he can to soak up knowledge from Watt. The two often train together, and that’s evident when you watch Herbig rush the passer. He isn’t on Watt’s level yet, but he’s done a good job stealing some of his tricks.

The Cowboys have their own insanely talented pass rusher in Micah Parsons, so they’re a little more familiar with a player of Watt’s caliber. Parsons was injured last week, though, so the Steelers shouldn’t have to worry about him seeing him. There aren’t many players on Watt’s level, but Parsons is one of them.

The trenches are going to be critical in the game between the Cowboys and Steelers. The Cowboys have struggled to run the ball, but they still have some good players along their offensive line. If quarterback Dak Prescott gets comfortable, it could be a long day for the Steelers.

Watt will need to be his usual self once again. Like Martin says, Watt brings that energy every week, no matter what. If the Steelers are playing football, odds are high that Watt is causing havoc.