Ryan McCollum A ‘Heck Of A Communicator’ And ‘Mature Beyond His Years,’ Tomlin Says

Injuries continue to decimate the Pittsburgh Steelers along their offensive line. Rookie center Zach Frazier is the latest, as his ankle injury suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders will force him to miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

That means it’s next man up — again — along the offensive line. Ryan McCollum is slated to make his first start for the Steelers on Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets.

Though he’s largely an unknown, having just one start in the NFL — that came in 2021 with the Detroit Lions — the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin are excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for McCollum, who has been a member of the Steelers since the 2022 season.

“You know, I’ve seen what I’ve seen from him in general, man, I’ve seen a high-intensity guy who’s a heck of a communicator, who’s mature beyond his years,” Tomlin said of McCollum Tuesday during his weekly press conference, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “And I think that’s why we’re all comfortable continuing to operate the way that we operated a week ago. And I think that’s why we’re excited about the opportunity that it is for him. There’s always two sides to the injury coin, and I just always try to make a point to our team regarding it. We can waste a lot of time talking about the people that aren’t at our disposal, the people whose services we don’t have.

“We’re doing a disservice to the capable men who are getting elevated, who are getting an opportunity to show that they’re capable to put their hand in the pile and contribute.”

McCollum stepped into the lineup on Sunday following Frazier’s injury and played 19 snaps. On his first snap, the Steelers scored a touchdown as running back Najee Harris raced home 36 yards on a toss play, extending the Steelers’ lead.

In those 19 snaps, McCollum graded out at a 60.4 overall from Pro Football Focus, which including a a 51.9 as a run blocker and a 77.8 in pass protection. McCollum didn’t allow a single pressure in relief of Frazier and was on the field when the Steelers put the game away late.

As Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. said Monday, the Steelers “didn’t miss a beat” with McCollum at center.

He has some experience in Arthur Smith’s scheme, having played 63 snaps in the preseason. In those 63 snaps, which included 29 against the Buffalo Bills, McCollum graded out at a 59.3 overall from PFF in the preseason, including a 79.0 in pass protection.

On 35 pass blocking snaps, McCollum didn’t allow a pressure.

So, there’s some solid tape from the preseason, which helped McCollum stick around again. And then he stepped in and played relatively well in relief of Frazier on Sunday.

It’s still going to be the third starting center for the Steelers since the offseason after Pittsburgh lost Nate Herbig for the season in training camp, and are now down Frazier, who is week to week.

His communication and maturity will be key on Sunday against a great New York Jets defense, especially with having a rookie in guard Mason McCormick starting to his right, not to mention a potential change at quarterback with the Steelers “considering” Russell Wilson as their Week 7 starter.