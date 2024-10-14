Schultz: Zach Frazier Week-To-Week With Ankle Injury, ‘No Structural Damage’

Some good news on Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier and the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Per Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Frazier is “week-to-week” with the injury and avoided any structural damage.

It seems like a best-case scenario for Frazier, who was rolled up on in the second half of yesterday’s game. You can see his left leg get bent back here.

He was examined by trainers before gingerly walking off the field. CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn said Frazier was lobbying to go back into the game and taking practice reps on the sideline with No. 2 QB Russell Wilson. Still, team doctors led him down the tunnel for further testing.

Veteran Ryan McCollum finished out the game and would presumably be the team’s starting center for the New York Jets game next Sunday night should Frazier be unable to go. Spencer Anderson is also center-capable, though he hasn’t received work there this season. Rookie right guard Mason McCormick also got a look there in the summer, but as the starting right guard, there probably isn’t a desire to cross-train him there.

Speaking with reporters post-game, Mike Tomlin didn’t offer much information on Zach Frazier’s status. He’ll speak with the media during his weekly press conference tomorrow and should provide an update.

Frazier has been among the Steelers’ best offensive linemen this season and quickly garnered national attention for his stellar play. Pittsburgh’s o-line has been rocked with injuries, losing C Nate Herbig, OG James Daniels, and OT Troy Fautanu for the season. OG Isaac Seumalo missed the first month with a pec injury, while OT Dylan Cook has been on IR since August with a foot injury. OT Broderick Jones has played through arm and elbow issues. Over the team’s first six weeks, LT Dan Moore Jr. is the only Steelers’ offensive lineman to play every single snap.

It’s reasonable to expect Frazier to miss some practice time. He could be held out a week to rest and recover. But given Frazier’s toughness, it’s likely he’ll be back on the field as soon as he’s able to.