Russell Wilson Remains Inactive, Will Be Steelers’ Emergency QB

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is officially inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, serving as the team’s No. 3/emergency quarterback.

It means no change in his status, Wilson continuing to serve as the team’s No. 3/emergency quarterback as he has the previous four games due to his calf injury. Wilson will dress but won’t play unless there are injuries to starter Justin Fields and backup Kyle Allen.

Some had speculated that Wilson could become the No. 2 quarterback this week, but it’ll have to wait at least one more week. He first hurt his calf in July before aggravating it 72 hours before Week 1 during a Thursday practice.

Russell Wilson increased his practice reps this week, telling reporters he hopped into a few 11-on-11 reps, but his official status remained the same. He was listed as limited on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, ending the week as questionable. Wilson also indicated he hadn’t been fully cleared, at least, not as of his Thursday media session.

Still the No. 3 quarterback, it’s an implication the Steelers are falling back on his health to dictate their quarterback pecking order. That would have changed had Wilson been the No. 2 quarterback, an admission he’s healthy enough to play but that Fields would start.

Fields has played well in relief, leading the Steelers to a 3-1 start. He’ll look to keep rolling tonight and could secure his starting spot with a strong showing and a victory even if Wilson is deemed healthy in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Along with Russell Wilson, WR Roman Wilson is inactive tonight. Neither have dressed this season. RB Jaylen Warren (knee), EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin), and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) are also notable inactives for tonight’s game. New OL Max Scharping is also inactive.

Pittsburgh and Dallas kick off at 8:20 PM/EST on NBC.