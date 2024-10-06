Steelers Vs. Cowboys: Inactives For Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for their Week 5 Sunday night regular-season home game against the Dallas Cowboys and, as expected, a few players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for the Sunday night game on the Friday injury report, TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), RB Jaylen Warren (knee), and RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) are all inactive for the Steelers.

For Pruitt, who was injured late in the team’s Week 2 road game, this will be the third consecutive game that he’s missed this season. Sunday night will mark the second games missed this season for Highsmith and Warren, both of whom were injured during the team’s Week 3 home game. As for Patterson, who sustained his ankle injury during lastSunday’s game, this will mark the first game this season that he’s missed.

Also inactive for Sunday’s game is Steelers QB Russell Wilson (calf), who once again ended Friday listed as questionable on the injury report after being listed as a limited practice participant all three days. Like the last four weeks, Wilson will serve as the emergency/third QB against the Cowboys. QB Kyle Allen will once again back up starting QB Justin Fields.

The Steelers’ list of inactive players also includes two healthy scratches in WR Roman Wilson and G Max Scharping. Wilson, who was slowed during training camp, the preseason, and the start of the regular season by an ankle injury, has yet to make his NFL debut. Scharping is a newer roster addition as he was signed off the Washington Commandeers’ practice squad this past week.

The Steelers did elevate RB Jonathan Ward and WR Brandon Johnson from their practice squad on Saturday and, as expected, both are in uniform and active for the Sunday night game against the Cowboys. It’s the first time this season that both have suited up for a game.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

TE MyCole Pruitt

OLB Alex Highsmith

RB Jaylen Warren

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Roman Wilson

G Max Scharping

Cowboys’ Inactive Players

QB Trey Lance (3rd QB)

DE Micah Parsons

CB Caelen Carson

RB Deuce Vaughn

DE K.J. Henry

T Matt Waletzko

TE John Stephens Jr.