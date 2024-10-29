Richard Sherman: Steelers Beating Ravens Twice ‘Starts The Conversation’ About Them Being Contenders

At 6-2, the Pittsburgh Steelers now lead lead the AFC North. Just based on their record, they’re one of the best teams in the NFL. Russell Wilson has their offense rolling, and their defense is still elite. It’s looking like they could compete for a championship if they continue playing like they are. However, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman believes they still have some work to do before that.

“If [Wilson] can find a way to beat the Baltimore Ravens multiple times this year, I think that starts the conversation to really put them in contention,” Sherman said Tuesday on his podcast. “But right now, they’re a feel-good story with a phenomenal defense.

“Najee Harris is looking like the guy they expected him to be when they drafted him. Russell Wilson has played two really good games, and again, he’s still knocking the rust off.”

Although the Steelers have a better record than the Ravens, it’s still a tight race. This won’t be the first time that the division comes down to the Ravens and Steelers. Their first matchup comes in only a few weeks, and it’s going to be extremely important for both teams.

Sherman saying the Steelers need to beat the Ravens twice to be contenders feels like asking for a lot, but it isn’t crazy. The Steelers’ defense has played some of its best football against quarterback Lamar Jackson. In fact, he’s only beaten the Steelers as a starting quarterback once, and that was when Mason Rudolph got knocked out of the game and was replaced by Devlin Hodges.

The Steelers have swept the Ravens in three of the last four seasons, so it might not be as stellar an accomplishment as Sherman thinks it would be. The Ravens do look like a different beast this year though. Their defense isn’t as stout as it usually is, but their offense is a machine. Jackson and running back Derrick Henry have formed one of the greatest rushing attacks in the NFL.

The Ravens also just reportedly acquired former Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson, which will make both those games even more heated. Winning the AFC North will be crucial for the playoffs this year, and if the Steelers do want to win a Super Bowl, they may need to start with handling business with the Ravens. Both teams seem bound for the playoffs, so their battles this regular season could simply be previews for a third game.