Schefter: Ravens Trading For Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson is back in the AFC North. Only this time, he’ll be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers twice this year. The Baltimore Ravens have traded with the Carolina Panthers for Johnson, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and multiple other reports.

Trade: Carolina is sending wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OwYA6YurRb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2024

Per Schefter, the Ravens are sending a fifth- round pick for Johnson and a sixth.

Comp update: It’s a pick flop, with the Panthers getting a 5th-round pick for Diontae Johnson and a 6th, per sources. https://t.co/bCW4sVBc5R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2024

Diontae Johnson was expected to be traded ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline as the top receiver left on the market. On an expiring deal and a Panthers team whose season is over, he was an easy trade target. He also expressed his frustration playing in Carolina’s passing offense that was the worst in the league, especially with Bryce Young at quarterback.

Baltimore wasn’t talked about as a team in the market for a receiver. But they’re adding a starting-caliber talent to pair with Zay Flowers along with tight ends Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews. Through eight weeks, the Ravens have the No. 2 scoring offense in football with over 30 points per game. They sit at 5-3 and in second place in the AFC North behind the 6-2 Steelers, though oddsmakers believe Baltimore remains the division favorite.

Pittsburgh will see Baltimore twice this season, playing each other in Weeks 11 and 16. The Johnson trade will certainly be one of the storylines for the media and for Hard Knocks, which will be filming the AFC North throughout the latter half of the year.

The Steelers selected Diontae Johnson in the third round of the 2019 season and he had his moments excelling as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Known for his route running, the team soured on him as Johnson was visibly frustrated in the Steelers’ stagnant offense last season. Pittsburgh dealt him to Carolina in March for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap. Jackson has developed into a strong No. 2 cornerback, though the team has struggled to replace Johnson as a No. 2 receiver opposite George Pickens.

In five years with the Steelers, Johnson recorded 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. He made the 2021 Pro Bowl after posting a season-best 107 catches, 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Pittsburgh signed him to a $36 million extension ahead of the 2022 season.

While some may have wanted the Steelers to trade for Johnson, NFL rules prohibited him from being dealt back to Pittsburgh for two seasons. The team’s search for a wide receiver will continue until the Nov. 5 trade deadline. Johnson was never on the table, but the team’s remaining options have dwindled throughout the last few weeks. Amari Cooper, Davante Adams, and DeAndre Hopkins have all been dealt to other AFC teams.