Baltimore LB Says AFC North ‘Going To Come Down To The Wire’ Between Steelers, Ravens

It’s only Week 8, but it looks like the AFC North title will come down to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The Cincinnati Bengals are playing better, but the Ravens and Steelers are rolling. The two teams are tied for first place in the division with the Ravens owning the tiebreaker. Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy believes the race for the division crown is going to be a battle for Baltimore until the very end because of the Steelers.

“They’re going to continue to be a headache because of that defense and special teams,” Van Noy said recently on his McCoy and Van Noy podcast. “They don’t play around on special teams either. Then, offensively, they’re going to continue to get their groove, and it’s going to come down to the wire between us and them.

“That’s what you want in a division, and that’s what you want when it comes to a football fan. There’s a lot of competition like that where it’s head-to-head.”

That’s a tale as old as time. Usually, the Steelers and Ravens compete for the top spot in the AFC North. The Bengals have had their moments, but the Steelers and Ravens have been far more consistent. Even now, both teams have transitioned into new eras, but they still remain among the NFL’s best.

Since the AFC North was created in 2002, the Ravens and Steelers have combined for 16 division titles. No matter who’s injured or what record they have, those two teams always bring their best, especially against each other. When the Steelers play the Ravens, sparks fly.

This year, that shouldn’t be any different. We’re still a few weeks away from their first matchup, but it’s surely going to be an important game for both teams. It’s likely that whoever wins will be on top of the division. There’s still a lot of time for things to change, but based on the way they’re playing, it’s probable.

Van Noy is still a relative newcomer to this rivalry. Last season was his first one with the Ravens, but he got the full experience. The Steelers won both games, but the Ravens didn’t make anything easy.

The Steelers have dominated the Ravens over the last few years, but that doesn’t guarantee them success this year. QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry are both MVP candidates — Jackson won the award last season — and they’ve crushed every opponent they’ve faced over the last few weeks. The Steelers’ offense still has questions, but their defense has been elite. When the two teams face off, it should be a battle of wills. Hopefully the Steelers come out on top.